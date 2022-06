(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today signed House Bill 99 and provided an update on new and ongoing school safety initiatives in Ohio. “Our goal is to continue to help our public and private schools get the tools they need to protect our children,” said Governor DeWine. “Working together, we have come a long way to improve school safety in Ohio over the last decade, and we must continue this progress. We have an obligation to do everything we can every single day to try and protect our kids.”

