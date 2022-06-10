ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

Fairmont State chooses interim university president

By Sam Kirk
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DAGcK_0g7DB9I900

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – On Friday, the Fairmont State University Board of Governors voted to enter negotiations to name its Vice President of Academic Affairs and Provost, Dianna Phillips, as the university’s interim president.

This comes as the Board of Governors voted to end the contract of former university president Mirta Martin early . Her contract ends in July.

“Over the last couple of weeks we’ve been very pleased with Dr. Phillips taking administrative responsibility for the campus, and the Board would like to enter into negotiations to ask Dr. Phillips to be our interim president with mutual terms if so willing,” said Fairmont State University Board of Governors Chairman, David Goldberg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19IZeW_0g7DB9I900
Dianna Phillips (Courtesy: Fairmont State University)

According to a release from Fairmont State, Phillips brings more than 20 years of higher education experience to the position. Before she came to Fairmont State, Phillips served as the President of the Harford Community College in Maryland.

East Fairmont explores new stadium possibilities

Phillips has a Doctor of Philosophy in Social Foundations of Education with an emphasis in Higher Education Administration from the University of Buffalo and a Master of Science from Buffalo State College in Student Personnel Administration with an emphasis in Adult Education. She received a Bachelor of Business Administration with an emphasis in Legal Studies from National University in San Diego and an Associate General Studies Degree from Chaminade University in Honolulu.

“As a West Virginia native and granddaughter of a coal miner, higher education has made a profound impact in my life,” Phillips said. “I am honored the Board has instilled their confidence in me to serve Fairmont State University as the interim president, and I look forward to continuing the wonderful work on campus alongside our faculty, staff and students. It takes all of us to move the University forward.”

The university will begin the process of a national presidential search RFP in September. Updated from the search will be posted on Fairmont State’s website .

In the same meeting Friday, the Board of Governors also voted to extend its memorandum of understanding with Pierpont Community and Technical College , which will allow the Pierpont aviation program to continue to be housed at Fairmont State.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairmont, WV
Education
State
Maryland State
City
Fairmont, WV
State
West Virginia State
WBOY 12 News

Class A all-state baseball selections

CLARKSBURG, W.Va – The WVSWA revealed its first set of all-state baseball selections today, beginning with Class A. Choices from the area are headlined by a first team pick for Gilmer County infielder Caden Hall. The junior finished with a .513 batting average, hit five home runs, drove in 26 and stole 36 bases on […]
GILMER COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

WV registers more than 1K new businesses in May

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – More than 1,000 new businesses registered to open in the Mountain State during the month of May 2022, according to West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner’s office. Warner said his office registered 1,033 new businesses throughout the month of May. For percentage of new business growth, Ritchie County had the […]
ECONOMY
WBOY 12 News

Bowers chosen for Bethany hall of fame

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The era of Mohigan excellence appears like its here to stay at Morgantown High School with the Mohigans claiming four state championships this year. Now, the man whose helped usher in this period of success is getting an honor of his own. Morgantown athletic director John Bowers is headed into the Bethany […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chaminade University#University President#National University#Academic Affairs#Provost#The Board Of Governors#Board#The University Of Buffalo#Buffalo State College#Legal Studies
WBOY 12 News

Clarksburg charity clinic earns gold rating

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Health Access is now one of over 600 clinics to earn a gold rating awarded by the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics. Health Access in Clarksburg is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit clinic dedicated to serving the underinsured and uninsured residents of Harrison and Dodridge counties, whose services include primary care, […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

PHOTOS: Flash flooding across north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Several counties in north central West Virginia are under a Flash Flood Warning, including Barbour, Doddridge, Harrison, Lewis, Marion, Taylor and Wetzel. There are also a number of Severe Thunderstorms Warnings and Exessive Heat Warnings in effect. Check our Weather Alerts page to see if your county is affected. Here is flooding […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WBOY 12 News

Sports event to bring millions of dollars to WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Next week, 1,500 young people from around the East Coast will compete at the Amateur Athletic Union’s regional track and field meet in Charleston. Only about 100 of these athletes will be from West Virginia. The other 1,400 and their families are coming from Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York State. Since […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Officials break ground on new Marion County Humane Society

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Marion County Humane Society held its groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday to celebrate the new shelter being built after the old shelter was torn down just over a week ago. During the ceremony, retired minister D.D. Meighen said a prayer over the day and the new shelter to come, and Randy […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Warriors striving to build soccer culture

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – For most high school sports fans around North-Central West Virginia, Trinity Christian School is recognized for the long history of success of its basketball programs or even the renaissance of its football program that reached the state playoffs for the first time ever in 2021. But inside the halls on the hill […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy