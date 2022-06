ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio -The trial of Mark Thomas for felony mail fraud that was scheduled for July 11 has been canceled. Thomas is the third Ward councilman for St. Clairsville and a past Belmont County commissioner and a former attorney. It is alleged that he abused his status as power of attorney for an elderly client with dementia and stole money from her. He faced 20 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

