ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Tech groups spending millions to block sweeping Big Tech bill

By Raquel Martin
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wk4AF_0g7DB27400

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Things are heating up over a sweeping Big Tech bill that supporters argue would promote competition and bring down consumer prices online.

But Big Tech groups are sounding the alarm. They argue the plan will due just the opposite.

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said that the bill is designed to help consumers by stopping companies like Apple, Google or Amazon from squashing competition online.

“The bill is pro-competition and it’s common sense,” Klobuchar said. “The world’s largest platforms shouldn’t be allowed to copy small businesses’ private data and then create their own knock-off products.”

Klobuchar and U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said the plan will also lower prices and spur innovation.

Big Tech groups say the plan will actually do the opposite and are spending millions of dollars on ads and lobbying to try to block it.

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, R-Mo., supports the bill and said he’s growing concerned that the pressure campaign will work.

“Big Tech groups in total have spent over $20 million,” Hawley said. “They’re certainly twisting people’s arms left and right.”

Carl Szabo with NetChoice, a firm representing tech groups, says not much arm-twisting is necessary.

“Economic studies show this legislation will increase inflation,” he said. “As more and more lawmakers realize the bad effects of this bill they’re backing away incredibly fast.”

The U.S. Department of Justice supports the legislation, and Klobuchar said she wants to see a vote by the Fourth of July.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Bombs, weapons found after Mich. house explosion

WARREN, Mich. – Officers investigating a weekend house explosion that critically injured a suburban Detroit man found multiple bombs, weapons and thousands of rounds of ammunition inside the man’s home. Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer says the 38-year-old man lost both his arms in Saturday afternoon’s explosion and was in a coma at a hospital. […]
WARREN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
TheStreet

Dorsey Has a Plan to Free the Internet from Google, Wealthy Investors

Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter Inc. Report seems to be behind him. If Jack Dorsey, the founder and former CEO of the microblogging website continues to monitor behind the scenes the eventful acquisition of the platform for $44 billion by his friend and fellow billionaire Elon Musk, he's being quiet about it. Instead, the entrepreneur has decided to finally take action to which is one of his latest fights.
geekwire.com

Microsoft to acquire cyber threat analysis startup Miburo

Microsoft announced Tuesday that it will acquire Miburo, a small company that helps customers detect and respond to foreign information operations. Microsoft said the acquisition will help the tech giant “expand its threat detection and analysis capabilities to address new cyber-attacks and shed light on the ways in which foreign actors use information operations in conjunction with other cyber-attacks to achieve their objectives.” Miburo is led by founder and CEO Clint Watts, a former U.S. Army officer and FBI agent who served on the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force. The deal will boost Microsoft’s growing cybersecurity business. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Amy Klobuchar
Person
Chuck Grassley
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Tech#Politics Federal#Netchoice#The U S Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Sports
Andrei Tapalaga

Artificial Intelligence Invented Its Own Secret Language

The automatic or self-development of artificial intelligence (AI) has been speculated since the term started to be commonly used within the tech industry. A new generation of AI named DALL-E 2 has been identified by tech experts to have developed its own secret language or better-said vocabulary to create digital intellectual property.
TheStreet

Zuckerberg Buries Facebook and Turns to His Next Big Thing

Seven months after officially announcing the death of Facebook (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of the social media giant, is preparing to bury it. Tired of controversies and scandals, the tech tycoon last October decided to ride the metaverse trend, hyped as the...
INTERNET
WLNS

WLNS

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy