Zac Prince, CEO of cryptocurrency lender BlockFi, has announced on Twitter the company will be reducing staff by around 20%. “Like many others in tech, we’ve been impacted by the dramatic shift in macroeconomic conditions, which have had a negative impact on our growth rate. As a result, our number one goal has been to achieve profitability so that we can extend our runway and control our destiny,” Prince said on Twitter.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO