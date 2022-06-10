ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Idaho Falls settles wrongful conviction lawsuit for $11.7M

 4 days ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Officials in the eastern Idaho city of Idaho Falls have agreed to pay $11.7 million to a man who spent about two decades in prison after being wrongfully convicted. The Idaho Falls City Council voted Thursday to accept the settlement agreement with Christopher Tapp....

Missing Utah boy believed to be in Pocatello area

POCATELLO — A boy missing from his foster care home in Ogden, Utah is believed to be with his biological mother, who has ties to the Pocatello area. Omar Antone Lizarraga, 10, is believed to be with Gelacitte Olivia Lizarraga, according to a Facebook post from the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.
Mayor apologizes as Chris Tapp, city of Idaho Falls settle lawsuit for $11.7M

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Christopher Tapp and the city of Idaho Falls agreed to settle a lawsuit Thursday for $11.7 million. Tapp was wrongfully convicted in 1997 for the rape and murder of 18-year-old Angie Dodge. He tried multiple times to appeal the conviction. His DNA did not match DNA at the crime scene.
Blackfoot nurse ordered to pay feds $30,000 for mishandling drugs

A nurse practitioner in Blackfoot has been ordered to pay the federal government $30,000 in a civil judgment. Kenneth Lowther was sued by the U.S. Department of Justice after an investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services concluded he unlawfully prescribed narcotics 15 times, a United States Attorney’s Office — District of Idaho news release said.
Local RV parks seeing increase in calls following Yellowstone flooding

IDAHO FALLS – Hazardous conditions and the forced closure of Yellowstone National Park has left many people with nowhere to go. Numerous homes and other buildings have been destroyed in the wake of massive flooding. The extent of the damage is yet to be determined. It’s also unclear how...
Pocatello man convicted in federal court of trafficking meth and heroin

POCATELLO – After a four-day trial, a federal jury sitting in Pocatello found Adam Lee Vallely 46, of Pocatello, guilty of one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, one count of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, and one count of possession with the intent to distribute heroin, U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr. announced Friday.
Frost advisory issued in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — A frost advisory has been issued throughout a large section of eastern Idaho for Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service is warning that temperatures may drop below freezing between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. Weather officials warn the temperatures will be cold enough to form frost and “kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.”
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

The controversy over an allegation that a Salt Lake City-based automobile touring bureau was diverting Yellowstone-bound tourists away from Pocatello and Idaho Falls continued this week with a June 13 meeting in Idaho Falls. “As one means of offsetting this alleged discrimination, it was decided to erect a large sign board at Brigham, Utah, and Yellowstone Park, being a log of the Utah-Idaho Yellowstone highway, calling attention to the fact that much of it is paved and giving other information of value to tourists,” the Ogden-Standard Examiner reported. “The surroundings of the sign boards are to be made attractive with drinking fountains, water for radiators and probably parking places.” A resolution was also adopted and sent to the Salt Lake Chamber of Commerce, “asking that body to investigate reports that tourists are being routed out of Salt Lake in such a manner as to divert the traffic from the upper Snake River Valley in Idaho.”
What’s With All These Giant Numbers on Rocks in Arco Idaho?

The gem state is perfect for road trips, and staycations. There is so much to see and explore from awe inspiring natural views to vast lakes and rivers, deep canyons, vast farmlands, strange and interesting museums and all the extra wow factor that Idaho shells out. Arco Idaho is home...
Idaho Falls settles with Chris Tapp for $11.7 million

The Idaho Falls City Council voted Thursday night to accept a settlement agreement with Christopher Tapp for $11.7 million. In October 2020, Tapp sued the city of Idaho Falls and several former Idaho Falls Police Department officers after he was wrongfully imprisoned for the 1996 rape and murder of Angie Dodge.
Officials close popular local recreation area to camping, UTVs because of human waste, trash, other abuses

Endowment land at the East Fork of Rock Creek in Power County will close to camping and UTVs beginning Wednesday, June 15, 2022, due to abuse by people recreating on the parcel. This 40 acre parcel is managed by the Idaho Department of Lands to generate funding for the Public School Endowment. This popular recreation site is located four miles east of Rockland. IDL staff discovered that after moderate weekend use, users continued to leave significant amounts of human waste and trash at the site,...
Cowboy injured by bull at Idaho State Finals Rodeo in Pocatello

POCATELLO — A teenage cowboy was injured during the Idaho State Finals Rodeo at the Pocatello fairgrounds on Saturday afternoon. Around 2:20 p.m. the boy was riding a bull when the animal bucked him off and then stomped and head-butted him. The boy was conscious and breathing when treated by Pocatello Fire Department paramedics at the scene. He was subsequently transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. His name and an update on his condition have not been released. Stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.
18-year-old Charged with Running from Blaine County Deputy

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KLIX)-An 18-year-old Bellevue resident is facing a felony charge of running from police and several misdemeanors following a chase Sunday evening that ended in a crash. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, Jake Charpentier, is facing a felony eluding a police office, misdemeanor driving under the influence, and misdemeanor resisting an officer. A Blaine County Deputy tried to pull over a Ford pickup Charpentier had been driving at around 9:30 p.m. near Gannett Road on Main Street. The depot had seen the driver allegedly made several traffic violations. The sheriff's office said Charpentier did not stop and ran several stop signs, went into oncoming traffic, was speeding, and eventually hit a tree. The deputy had to chase the driver after the crash into a back yard and over a fence. Charpentier was arraigned in magistrate court Monday morning in Blaine County and released on bond.
Impacts of Yellowstone closure trickle into Jackson

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — An aggressive storm in Yellowstone National Park (YNP) on Sunday wreaked havoc on roads, buildings, tourists and gateway communities in Montana, Wyoming and Idaho. The storm also triggered mudslides and rock slides, prompting Montana Governor Greg Gianforte to declare a statewide disaster. An indefinite closure...
