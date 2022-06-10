ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Police investigate double shooting in Philadelphia's Frankford section

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that left two men wounded in the city's Frankford section.

The incident happened Friday just after 3:30 p.m. on the 1600 block of Womrath Street.

Police say a 35-year-old man was shot in the leg.

A second male victim, 34, was also shot in the right femur.

Both were taken to Temple University Hospital and listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

