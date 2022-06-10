Police investigate double shooting in Philadelphia's Frankford section

Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that left two men wounded in the city's Frankford section.

The incident happened Friday just after 3:30 p.m. on the 1600 block of Womrath Street.

Police say a 35-year-old man was shot in the leg.

A second male victim, 34, was also shot in the right femur.

Both were taken to Temple University Hospital and listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.