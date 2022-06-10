Snakebite season is here, with North Texas experts recommending caution

A Southern copperhead is shown in a 2010 photo at Jesse H. Jones Park & Nature Center in Humble. Courtesy photo/Patrick Feller

It struck on a Friday evening shortly after George Getschow had pulled the boat to shore and onto the driveway to clear the algae.

Getschow, the former writer-in-residence at the University of North Texas, had been enjoying the day with his wife, Cindy, sunbathing on the dock, water-skiing and watching a Friday evening fireworks display. He was in the process of turning on the water faucet to clean his boat when the copperhead struck.

For five years, he’d been wondering what a copperhead bite felt like. His son had been bitten by one in their backyard, Getschow wrote in ”The Wild Snakes of Texas: Lessons for Living Alongside the Venomous and Non-venomous Predators in an Ever Growing State” for Texas Highways.

“But it wasn’t until that evening — July 17, 2012 — that I realized I had sugarcoated the memory to tolerate living among our thriving copperhead population,” he wrote. “The bite burned as if the snake had held its mouth over red-hot coals and then driven the molten fangs into the top of my ankle. The memory of those teeth slicing through my skin will remain with me until the day I die.”

In his story for Texas Highways, Getschow pointed out that as development continues into snakes’ natural habitat in North Texas and beyond, unsuspecting victims like himself “increasingly fall victim to venomous snakes.”

He was one of an estimated 7,000 to 8,000 people who are bitten each year by venomous snakes in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And with temperatures on the rise, those venomous serpents are out and about, increasing the chances of being bitten, especially in the months of May and June, said Dr. Glenn Hardesty, an emergency physician who has seen his fair share of snakebite victims at Texas Health Presbyterian in Plano.

“We get a definitive bump in snakebites as we warm up,” Hardesty said.

Cottonmouths (also known as water moccasins), copperheads and rattlesnakes are the most common types in North Texas, depending on which side of the DFW area you’re on. Rattlesnake country is farther west into rural country, though they can be found all over Texas. The Cedar Hill area near Dallas has some of the largest Western diamondback populations in North Texas, according to one snake expert.

In this part of North Texas, you’re more likely to run into a copperhead, though coral snakes, cottonmouths and timber rattlesnakes have been known to make an appearance.

“The nice thing about rattlesnakes — they let you know they are there,” Hardesty said. “They give you a warning. They say, ‘Stay away from me. Here’s where I’m at, and you need to keep your distance.’”

But cottonmouths, they’ve been described as the Mike Tyson of venomous snakes, aggressive like the former champion in the ring. They’re dark and thick, and can be found around bodies of water. Hardesty has heard about their aggressiveness: “Patients have reported to me that they have had cottonmouths pursue them.”

It’s a myth, though, as one North Texas snake expert explains.

The Western cottonmouth, also known as a water moccasin, is one of four types of venomous snakes found in Texas. It is usually found in or near water. Courtesy photo/Carl J. Franklin, UT Arlington Amphibian and Reptile Diversity Research Center

Copperheads, on the other hand, are reclusive and give no warning, as Getschow discovered when he nearly stepped on one, not once but twice. They are distinguished by their copper panel scales.

All three snakes belong to the pit viper family for their infrared sensing pit between the eye and nostril that acts, Getschow wrote, like a “heat-seeking missile, enabling a pit viper to detect and strike its prey with uncanny speed and precision.”

“First thing I would say if you’re bitten, don’t do things that you see people doing in the movies,” Hardesty said. “Don’t suck out the venom or tie a tourniquet. The [snake] kits are completely unnecessary. The anti-venom is available at most hospitals.”

The anti-venom, Hardesty said, treats snakebites from copperheads, cottonmouths and rattlesnakes.

As Getschow discovered when he was bitten by a copperhead, Hardesty said you’re not likely to die from a snakebite from one of our common variety venomous snakes. In fact, according to the CDC, only about five people die each year from snakebites.

Of course, one death is too many.

“The first thing you should do is seek medical attention, and what you should not do is try to capture the snake,” Hardesty said. “If you try to capture it, you can get bit again. Let’s suppose the first bite was dry [no venom injected], and the second bite could inject a little bit of venom.”

Hardesty also recommends that you don’t ask a friend to help you capture it, or your friend could get bit, too.

“Don’t capture the snake,” he continued. “If you can give us a rough idea or take a picture, if possible, but most emergency physicians are able to identify [it]. You’ll know if there has been venom injected. Sometimes as soon as 15 to 20 minutes and several hours in extreme cases. We’ll watch patients for a long period. Don’t try to capture it.”

North Texas snake expert Mark Pyle recommends that if you want to help medical staff, circle the area where you were bitten with a pen or a marker and put a time stamp on it. Then, about 15 minutes later, circle it again where the pain and swelling is occurring so they can assess how quickly it is progressing.

A former president of the Dallas-Fort Worth Herpetological Society, Pyle said the reason snakebite kits don’t work is because they try to contain the venom in one area, which is the wrong thing to do because it causes the venom to concentrate in one area. The razor blade kits aren’t helpful either, he said, because you could accidentally sever blood vessels or an artery if you go too deep due to fear.

And if you try to suck out the venom, Pyle pointed out that you could get some of it in a cut in your mouth, and the venom will start attacking the tissue.

About nine years ago, Pyle used to appear on buy-and-sell trade groups on Facebook and bust snake myths whenever people posted a photograph and a question trying to identify a snake. At first, people would get angry, call him names and claim he had never seen a snake before. But he wasn’t the type of person to flaunt his credentials as a snake expert. Finally, someone asked him for his credentials, and he told them. The next thing he knew, people were tagging him in snake posts for advice.

He decided to start a Facebook group. At just over 174,000 members, “What kind of snake is this? North Texas Educational Group” is the go-to group if you’re seeking advice about your venomous and nonvenomous neighbors.

“Please post any questions or photos you would like to have identified,” Pyle wrote in the “About” section of the group. “If the snake is dead and you want information about it, please post it without fear of attack. We would prefer to see live snakes but understand that some are killed out of fear. Hopefully with help in identifying snakes and knowledge you gain, you will find that killing them does not make much sense.”

Some of the snake myths he has busted include:

A triangular-shaped head means it’s a venomous snake.

It isn’t always the case since nonvenomous snakes, Pyle said, are known to extend out their head into an arrow shape to scare you.

The slit eyes means they’re venomous.

Pyle said rattlesnake eyes are slit during the day and dilated round at night, and coral snakes, another venomous snake found all over Texas, have round eyes.

A baby venomous snake can’t control its venom injection.

“The truth is,” he said, “they can control it.” He agrees that drop per drop, their venom is more toxic, but their glands are small unlike an adult, whose glands are large enough to inject enough venom to drop you. But both babies and adults, he said, can give you dry bites. “The adult on average is more dangerous,” he said.

The cottonmouth chased me.

“That is a complete myth, one that keeps perpetuating,” he said. “It could be based off the snake looking for a hiding spot. … They’re hard to photograph, but they’re the biggest chickens of the pit vipers. It is almost a joke in the herpetology community.”

Pyle said there is a Facebook group — “Moccasins Not Chasing People” — dedicated to the cottonmouth myth.

Now, if you’re like Getschow and know you’re in copperhead country, you might find one curled in your garden, maybe under your porch or out by the water hose and faucet. But you don’t have to kill it with a garden hoe, shovel or pistol.

“As long as you see it and you are far enough away and out of strike range, you’re safe,” Pyle said. “But if you’re in that strike zone, you are the one causing the problem.”

He doesn’t recommend that you grab a garden tool and try to kill it because it’s not a danger to you as long as you’re not provoking it. He said you could use a water hose and spray it with water, which would make it feel safe enough to leave, or even better, call someone who will come and remove it safely from your private property. Some of the people in his Facebook group are willing to come remove it for you.

There is also another Facebook group dedicated to removing snakes unharmed at no charge (though a tip would probably be appreciated).

A nearly 40,000-member group, “Free Snake Relocation Directory” offers volunteers who will come out and remove the venomous snakes for you. They offer their services around the country, including the Denton County area. Danielle Wall, for example, offers free snake relocations if you have family who live in the Joshua Tree, California, area. She wrote in a May 17 Facebook post that it was her fifth year to relocate and that she had relocated 600 rattlesnakes from private property to a safe location near water in their natural habitat. Like other members, she uses snake hooks and snake tongs, which she claims is the easiest and quickest method to secure a rattlesnake.

All you need to do is post your request for help.