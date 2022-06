Did you know that in addition to protecting and studying the elk in our area, the Upper Snoqualmie Valley Elk Management Group (USVEMG) also protects and keeps all of us safe?. Wildlife fencing was installed between exits 27 and 31 in 1976 to complement two wildlife crossing structures built during freeway construction. This fencing was installed to protect you and large animals from dangerous car collisions. One of the worst accidents in our state history that killed four people was due to elk crossing the freeway just east of North Bend.

SNOQUALMIE, WA ・ 21 HOURS AGO