Douglas Co. Fire Medical reigns victorious in 2022 Battle of the Badges

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A total of four people were arrested over the weekend after officials say drugs were located during three separate traffic stops. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says the first happened just after 8 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022. They say Brandon M. Brooks, 30, of Topeka was pulled over in a black 2006 Mazda 6 near NE Meriden Rd. and NE Collier Rd. They say a K9 located illegal drugs inside the car during the stop. Brooks was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to use a turn signal.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO