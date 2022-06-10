ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Douglas Co. Fire Medical reigns victorious in 2022 Battle of the Badges

By Sarah Motter
WIBW
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence-Douglas County Fire and Medical has reigned victorious in the 2022 Battle of the Badges blood drive. On Friday, June 10, the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office took to...

www.wibw.com

