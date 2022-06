Two documented gang members with warrants out for their arrest were behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of being in possession of an unregistered firearm. Jaime Angel Mejia, 24, and Nicholas Angel Mejia, 21, were arrested in the 80-300 block of Paseo Tesoro in Indio on Tuesday following a weapons investigation by the Coachella Community Action Team (CCAT), according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. It was unclear whether the suspects were related.

INDIO, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO