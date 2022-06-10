ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fillmore County, NE

Fillmore County man arrested on felony arrest warrants

By KSNB Local4
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOHIOWA, Neb. (KSNB) - Many residents of the small town of Ohiowa couldn’t help but notice multiple law enforcement in town earlier this week. It all stemmed from the arrest of 23-year-old Zachery...

KSNB Local4

Drug investigation leads to arrests in Merrick County

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release)— The Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance of the SNARE Drug Task Force, Merrick County Sheriff’s Office, and Central City Police Department, has arrested two people as part of an ongoing drug investigation. The investigation resulted in the location of several controlled substances in traffic stops in central Nebraska.
MERRICK COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Gage County law officers make burglary arrest

BEATRICE – The Gage County Sheriff’s Office apparently has broken up a burglary. Deputies were sent to a rural home at Southwest 75th and West Scott Road, early Monday morning…on a report of a burglary in progress. A deputy responding at around 1:40 a.m. located a man...
GAGE COUNTY, NE
York News-Times

York woman charged with 14 counts after search warrant is served

YORK – Paula Underwood, 50, of York, has been charged with 14 criminal counts after a search warrant was served in York. According to court documents, a residential search warrant was served in the 3100 Block of South Lincoln Avenue. The warrant was limited to a basement of a residence, its outbuildings and sheds.
YORK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two arrested following search of west Beatrice home

BEATRICE – A drug investigation search of a west Beatrice home has yielded two arrests. Gage County law officers and Beatrice Police served the warrant last Thursday morning, at 211 North Sumner Street. Authorities arrested 39-year-old Michael Armagost on suspicion of two counts of distributing a controlled substance, possession...
BEATRICE, NE
NebraskaTV

Hastings man arrested for meth

HASTINGS, Neb. — A Hastings man has been arrested after more than one pound of meth was found during a traffic stop. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the stop happened at 12:45 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Highway 281 and 33rd Street in Hastings. During the stop,...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island man arrested for DUI, other charges

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man remains in custody following a wild night. Grand Island Police arrested Miguel Villatoro, 26, on several charges including DUI with serious bodily injury, first degree assault, and resisting arrest following an incident overnight. Grand Island Police said Villatoro got into an...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
iheart.com

NSP troopers, Drug Task Force locate large quantity of meth in Hastings

(Hastings, NE) -- A Hastings, Nebraska man is behind bars after a large quantity of methamphetamine is found during a traffic stop. The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers, with assistance from the TRIDENT Drug Task Force, arrested 52 year old Robert Williams after locating more than a pound of methamphetamine during the Friday afternoon stop. NSP says Williams was pulled over near the intersection of Highway 281 and 33rd Street in Hastings. Investigators say while Williams was pulled over, an NSP K-9 detected the odor of a controlled substance inside the vehicle. The state patrol says during a search of the car, 17 ounces of meth was found.
HASTINGS, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Police arrest Fremont man for domestic assault

At 4:57 Saturday afternoon, Fremont law enforcement responded to the 100 block of South Platte Avenue for a physical assault. An investigation determined the complaint to be valid. Larry D. Trisch Jr., 51, of Fremont was arrested for domestic assault.
Panhandle Post

Nebraska man jailed after 2-state, 100-mph chase

BROWN COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a 2-state chase. Early Monday, Richardson County Nebraska deputies engaged in a vehicle pursuit. Speeds reached over 100 mile per hour and continued into Brown County Kansas, according to a media release. Brown County Deputies, were...
BROWN COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Stolen truck found burned in Adams County

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating after a vehicle was stolen and found burned in Adams County. GIPD received a call from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office after they located a vehicle burned in rural Adams County near the county line. The vehicle was a 2013 Ram 1500 pickup.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
klin.com

Gunfire Reported At 3rd & Gaslight Lane

Lincoln Police were called to the 300 block of Gaslight Lane around 11:50 p.m. on Monday, June 13th on a report of gunfire. Officers spoke with witnesses who stated the heard several gunshots and saw two people run from the area. Three 9mm cases were found in the street. The area was inspected but no damage to buildings or vehicles were found. There were no reports of injuries.
LINCOLN, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Authorities arrest Fremont man following disturbance

The arrest came after officers responded to a call at 9:25 p.m. in the 700 block of N. Broad Sreet in reference to a physical disturbance.
FREMONT, NE
klin.com

Arrest Made After Jogger Was Assaulted And Robbed

A 23 year old woman was jogging near 35th and Apple on Friday, June 10th around 6:40 a.m. when she was hit on the back of a head by an unknown female. Lincoln Police say the victim tried to defend herself but was again knocked to the ground. The suspect took the victim’s cell phone and Beats headphones. Those items were valued at $1,075. The victim was able to wave down a passerby for help and called police. She said the suspect took off in a silver Jeep.
LINCOLN, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Man arrested for obstructing peace officer, disorderly conduct

Fremont police were called at 12:50 Saturday morning in reference to a physical disturbance in the 700 block of North Broad Street. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Jaidon S. Sovey, 22, of Fremont for obstruction of a peace officer and disorderly conduct.
FREMONT, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Police are investigating shooting in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Lincoln Police Department said officers responded to a report of gunshots on Sunday night. LPD said that Sunday night officers responded to the 2500 block of North 9th Street for a report of gunshots in the area. Officers said that when they arrived they found a 32-year-old...
LINCOLN, NE
gifamilyradio.com

GIPD Arrest Juvenile After High Speed Pursuit

Friday night officers observed a vehicle driving northbound on Broadwell Ave from Anna St without the lights on. A traffic stop was initiated at John St and Broadwell Ave. As the officer approached the vehicle, the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed into a residential neighborhood without its lights on.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Officers report on larceny in Lincoln, $3K statue

LINCOLN, Neb. -- On Sunday Lincoln Police Department said they were called to Sheridan and E. Summit Blvd on the report of larceny. LPD officers were called on Saturday for a report of larceny at Jan Pitsch Green Park, Sheridan, and E. Summit Blvd. Authorities said that Parks and Rec...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

LPD Identifies Motorcyclist Killed In Weekend Crash

Lincoln Police have identified the 24 year old man who was killed in a motorcycle crash just before 10:00 p.m. Saturday at 84th and Augusta Drive. LPD says a motorcycle was northbound on South 84th Street when it struck an SUV that had been southbound on South 84th Street and was turning left onto Augusta Drive.
LINCOLN, NE

