Amarillo, TX

Utility vehicles recalled over throttle cable failures posing a crash hazard

By Jess Grotjahn
 4 days ago

(WHNT) – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a recall of Intimidator and Mahindra utility vehicles on Friday.

The CPSC says the throttle cable could freeze, causing the brakes to fail. Both Intimidator UTV and Mahindra USA are offering free repair of the impacted models.

Intimidator owners can call (855) 307-0933 or visit the Intimidator UTV website for more information. Mahindra owners should go here and click on “Recall Notices” at the bottom of the page for more information.

CPSC says around 16,000 machines fall under the recall.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Intimidator and Mahindra branded models 750, 800, 1000, TGB, and GC1K utility vehicles (UTVs). The recalled UTVs were sold in a variety of colors. “Intimidator” or “Mahindra” is displayed on the front grill and the model series is printed on the rear-side panels. The vehicle identification number (VIN) can be found on a label inside the glove box, inside the hood compartment and below the driver’s seat. The serial numbers of affected Intimidator vehicles are available at www.intimidatorutv.com/recall/ . The serial range of the affected Mahindra vehicles are 000000 through 010545. The following vehicles are included in this recall:

Make & Model: Model Years:
Intimidator GC1K Classic 2018-2022
Intimidator GC1K Crew 2019-2022
Intimidator GC1K Truck 2019-2022
Intimidator 750 Classic 2013-2022
Intimidator 750 Crew 2014-2022
Intimidator 750 Truck 2013-2022
Intimidator 800 Classic 2015-2018
Intimidator 800 Crew 2015-2018
Intimidator 800 Enforcer 2016-2018
Intimidator 1000 Series Diesel Classic 2013-2022
Intimidator 1000 Series Diesel Crew 2013-2022
Intimidator 1000 Series Diesel Truck 2013-2022
Mahindra 750 Classic 2015-2020
Mahindra 750 Crew 2015-2020
Mahindra 750 Truck 2015-2020
Mahindra TGB Classic 2015-2020
Mahindra TGB Crew 2015-2020
Mahindra 1000 Diesel Classic 2015-2020
Mahindra 1000 Diesel Crew 2015-2020
Mahindra 1000 Diesel Truck 2015-2020
Remedy

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled utility vehicles and contact an Intimidator or Mahindra authorized dealer to schedule a free repair and to receive a software update/fix for the speed limiter.

Incidents/Injuries

Intimidator has received 393 reports of throttle cables freezing, including four reports of crashes resulting in bruises.

Sold At

Intimidator and Mahindra authorized dealers nationwide from August 2013 through February 2022 for between $11,000 and $21,500.

