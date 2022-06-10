Fewer are joining the military, with recruitment off its mark 23%

Troubling numbers were announced this week via the Pentagon as military recruitment figures show a 23% dip, even as they roll out new incentives to join.

One possible reason, according to the U.S. Army, is awareness. Their numbers show a lag in younger generations when it comes to military service. Of the respondents, 50% said they know “little to nothing” about the requirements and responsibilities of military service.

Currently, eight of the 50 states are contributing the lion’s share of recruits: California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New York, North Carolina, Ohio and Texas, which leads the pack in terms of percentage of recruits.

The 2020 propensity report complied by the U.S. Department of Defense showed, of those aged between 16 and 21 years old, only 11% were planning to join the military, down from 13% in 2018.

The top three reasons given as pros for joining the military were pay, followed by money for future education, and travel.

But it seems those positives are being outweighed by the negatives for many young people.

The top three reasons given to not join the military were possibility of injury or death, possibility of suffering from PTSD or other emotional/psychological issues, and possibility of enduring sexual harassment or assault.

The sexual assault concerns are not without merit. Almost 25% of women in the U.S. military reported a sexual assault in 2021.