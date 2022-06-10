ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fewer are joining the military, with recruitment off its mark 23%

By Mark Menard
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wrGnm_0g7D8bnI00

Troubling numbers were announced this week via the Pentagon as military recruitment figures show a 23% dip, even as they roll out new incentives to join.

One possible reason, according to the U.S. Army, is awareness. Their numbers show a lag in younger generations when it comes to military service. Of the respondents, 50% said they know “little to nothing” about the requirements and responsibilities of military service.

Currently, eight of the 50 states are contributing the lion’s share of recruits: California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New York, North Carolina, Ohio and Texas, which leads the pack in terms of percentage of recruits.

The 2020 propensity report complied by the U.S. Department of Defense showed, of those aged between 16 and 21 years old, only 11% were planning to join the military, down from 13% in 2018.

The top three reasons given as pros for joining the military were pay, followed by money for future education, and travel.

But it seems those positives are being outweighed by the negatives for many young people.
The top three reasons given to not join the military were possibility of injury or death, possibility of suffering from PTSD or other emotional/psychological issues, and possibility of enduring sexual harassment or assault.

The sexual assault concerns are not without merit. Almost 25% of women in the U.S. military reported a sexual assault in 2021.

Comments / 71

angrydan
3d ago

BRING ON THE DRAFT....in reality. everyone serve 4 years and two of those 4 year in another country just so they can see exactly what they have in this country.

Reply(2)
15
just me
3d ago

Because they don’t know if they are a boy or a girl . Have mercy on us and god please help straighten out or young mens and woman’s minds .

Reply
18
I
2d ago

Society has made joining the military tougher........ Once upon a time there were frequent military commercials on the television 📺....... Once upon a time there were numerous prominent recruitment centers......... Ince upon a time there were military billboards on the side of the roadway............. Once upon a time recruiters used to come to high schools.......... Once upon a time joining and being in the military was held in high regard...................Seems we have done as much as possible to diminish all interests in the benefits of our young people serving our nation............. Shucks I’d do it again in a heartbeat.........🏆🇺🇸

Reply(3)
9
