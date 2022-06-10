104-year-old woman is granted her lifelong wish of meeting a penguin

A 104-year-old woman in Connecticut has finally fulfilled a lifelong dream.

Bertha Komor recently got to live out her wish of meeting a penguin, thanks to several organizations working together.

After hearing about Komor's bucket list wish, a coordinator at her retirement community reached out to the nearby Mystic Aquarium, as well as Twilight Wish Connecticut, to make the dream a reality.

The organizations were delighted to help make Komor's dream come true. Last week, a zookeeper brought a 35-year-old African Penguin named Red Green, the facility's oldest penguin, straight to Komor, WVIT-TV reported.

Komor was all smiles as she cuddled the bird in her lap.

"I never thought it would happen," she told WFSB . "Best part was petting him and seeing him close up."

Komor was surrounded by friends and family as she got up close and personal with Red Green.

"I'm just so excited for her," granddaughter Karen Rivkin told WFSB. "I'm just so happy she has had this wish come true and just to have been in our lives for as long as she has."

The penguin visit typically would have cost $1,700, according to WVIT, but was free to Komor thanks to the Twilight Wish Foundation.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok