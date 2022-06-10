ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

QAnon believe John F. Kennedy to be resurrected in Dallas this weekend

By David Rancken
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

If you have plans in downtown Dallas this weekend, you might want to know that there could be a crowd near Dealey Plaza on Saturday.

The head of QAnon is telling his followers to show up downtown this weekend.

He claims that's when President John Kennedy will be resurrected and return to Dealey Plaza.

Last November , the area filled with his supporters for the same prediction, but President Kennedy never showed up then.

