QAnon believe John F. Kennedy to be resurrected in Dallas this weekend

If you have plans in downtown Dallas this weekend, you might want to know that there could be a crowd near Dealey Plaza on Saturday.

The head of QAnon is telling his followers to show up downtown this weekend.

He claims that's when President John Kennedy will be resurrected and return to Dealey Plaza.

Last November , the area filled with his supporters for the same prediction, but President Kennedy never showed up then.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram