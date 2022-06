RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno resident Kathy Bagliere fills up her tank begrudgingly. With gas prices more than $6.00 a gallon here, she says choices need to be made. “Try to figure out what to do, groceries, you know taking your kids to school, taking my dog to get groomed,” says Bagliere. But beginning July 1, 2022, an additional 1.89 cent gas tax will be added on to that gallon of gas.

WASHOE COUNTY, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO