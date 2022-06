Primary elections for Michigan will start Aug. 2 and Washtenaw County may be getting new commissioners for all of its 9 districts. Michigan recently announced that 19 candidates of the Primary election have been booted off due to fraud or petition errors. Issac Leon London who was running for District 54 for Ypsilanti was the only one disqualified from the Washtenaw ballot. Others candidates including Ken Schwartz and Morgan Foreman have withdrawn from the ballot.

