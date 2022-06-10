ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Veterans Voices: Answering the call to respond on September 11, 2001

By Nick Toma
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HYCbz_0g7D6jMA00

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— When men and women swear to defend our nation, they’re prepared to face any danger, even if it comes right to their doorstep.

On this week’s Veterans Voices, we meet a navy veteran who was at the Pentagon on 9/11.

In the building’s darkest hour, he and his fellow service members were nothing short of heroic as they answered the call to respond.

On September 11, 2001, Daniel Faul was a Petty Officer Second class working for the Secretary of the Navy at the Pentagon. At 9:37 am, His world stopped.

“I heard a loud explosion and at first I stopped, and my ears were ringing terribly. And I turned around and I see people running out of their office, scrambling in all directions,” Faul said.

Faul and thousands of others made their way to safety, but many others didn’t. Faul suffered smoke inhalation and a torn ligament, but he went back to work the next day with firefighters on the scene.

The building never stopped operating. Faul and a group of marines went into charred offices to remove confidential information.

“What had been shock turned into anger, turned into wonder because we still didn’t know who got out, who didn’t get out,” Faul said.

Veterans Voices: ‘Carry The Load’

The mission didn’t end there. Faul answered the call to serve at ground zero on the USNS Comfort, a hospital ship converted into a recovery mission. He spent three weeks in the shadow of the trade center’s ruins, helping doctors and first responders.

“What makes us great is that it’s in those moments that we, who are still here rise up and what we like to say in the military, stand in the gap,” Faul explained.

“My decision and the decision of a lot of us was we’re going to go back, we’re going to rebuild and we’re going to continue the mission. The mission our colleagues didn’t get to because they were doing their jobs,” Faul said.

Faul said that dark day sticks with him forever, but he remembers it as a time when the military stood up to a challenge and succeeded.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Woman accused of biting a AEMT in Berwick

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a woman with aggravated assault after they say she bit an AEMT while being assisted. According to the Borough of Berwick Police Department, on May 31, around 8:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Market Street for a report of an intoxicated woman. Investigators […]
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

DA: ‘Full-blown riot’ at First Hospital in Kingston, five injured

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There was a heavy police presence at the First Hospital in Kingston Saturday evening for a reported riot. According to Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce, a small altercation involving juveniles broke out inside the hospital around 7:15 p.m. At 8:25 p.m. police were called for the incident when the situation […]
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

Mayhem at mental health facility in Luzerne County

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News was the only television news station on the scene Saturday night as the chaos unfolded at First hospital in Kingston. Eyewitness News now takes a closer look at the events that put staff and patients at risk. “We’re getting a report 562 Wyoming Avenue the First Hospital, the […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Voices#Pentagon#Navy
MilitaryTimes

The Marine Corps’ debate with its generals is amusing, but dangerous

Marine Corps generals of the past recently communicated concerns about the current Marine Commandant Gen. David H. Berger and his tactical reorganization of the force. • “I’m saddened beyond belief knowing that our Marine Corps soon will no longer be the ready combined-arms force that our nation has long depended upon when its interests were threatened. It will be a force shorn of all its tanks and 76% of its cannon artillery, and with 41% fewer Marines in its infantry battalions. To make the situation even worse, there will be 33% fewer aircraft available to support riflemen on the ground… Marines, how could we let this happen?” ― Gen. Paul Van Riper in Marine Corps Times March 21, 2022.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

ICE agents told not to deport US military troops, veterans and their families

Late last month, President Joe Biden’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) quietly issued a directive telling agents to “generally not” deport noncitizens with U.S. military service. The directive also advised against deporting the immediate family members of noncitizens with U.S. military service. The May 23 order, issued...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
MilitaryTimes

Navy identifies special warfare sailor who died Friday in vehicle accident

The Navy has identified a sailor who died Friday in a vehicle accident in California. Four other sailors were injured in the crash. Electronics Technician 2nd Class John Deltoro, 29, died at the scene of the accident, which occurred as his “West Coast-based Naval Special Warfare unit” was returning from training at Camp Billy Machen near Niland, a roughly two-hour drive east from San Diego, according to a Navy statement.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MilitaryTimes

Marine Corps’ California desert base put on lockdown

A sprawling U.S. Marine Corps training center in the Southern California desert was put on lockdown Monday due to a report of shots fired, the Marine Corps confirmed. The report was anonymous and there was no immediate confirmation of whether shots actually were fired, said Gunnery Sgt. Santiago Colon, a spokesman for the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center at Twentynine Palms said Monday.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
nationalinterest.org

A Class of Its Own: New U.S. Navy Submarine Will Be the World's Stealthiest

The Columbia-class will replace the U.S. Navy’s Cold War-era Ohio-class boomers—they’ll also be the quietest, deadliest submarines in existence. The Columbia-class will replace the U.S. Navy’s Cold War-era Ohio-class boomers — they’ll also be the quietest, deadliest submarines in existence. General Dynamics Electric Boat,...
OHIO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest Battle in US History

When Americans think of the deadliest battles in U.S, history, their attention usually turns to the Civil War. Over 600,000 soldiers were killed, which was an extraordinary part of the population of men in America. Measured against the country’s population that would be about six million people. There were 51,000 casualties at Gettysburg, of which […]
MILITARY
Navy Times

Biden says first female armed services chief is ‘about time’

President Joe Biden hailed Adm. Linda Fagan as new Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard and the armed forces’ first female service chief, declaring during a change of command ceremony on Wednesday, “It’s about time.”. “The trailblazing career of Admiral Fagan shows young people entering the services,...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Female soldiers serving in the Queen's elite bodyguard the Foot Guards demand the Army stops calling them 'Guardsmen'

Female soldiers in Queen's bodyguard have asked the Army to stop calling them men. Privates in the Foot Guards are all known as Guardsmen whether they are male or female. The Foot Guards has five regiments, the Grenadier Guards, the Coldstream Guards, The Scots Guards, the Irish Guards and the Welsh Guards. All the regiments wear the ceremonial red tunic and bearskin hats when on guard duty outside Royal Palaces.
MILITARY
WBRE

WBRE

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy