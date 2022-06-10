ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Baby Delights to begin serving up soulfully-seasoned food in Kalamazoo

By Ryan Boldrey
 4 days ago
KALAMAZOO, MI — About five years ago, Jonathan “Big Baby” Frazier figured it was time for a change. A former all-state football player at Kalamazoo Central back in the 1980s who had gone on to play collegiately at Arkansas Pine-Bluff, Frazier’s body was now nearing...

