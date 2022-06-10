ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottonwood Heights Starbucks officially unionizes

By Spencer Burt
 4 days ago
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Workers at a Starbucks coffee shop in Cottonwood Heights formally voted to unionize Friday, becoming the first location in Utah to join the growing nationwide movement.

The employees at the store, located at 7025 S. Highland Drive, voted 11-6 in the union election with the National Labor Relations Board. They will be joining the Workers United International Union.

Workers at this location announced plans to unionize earlier this year .

“We’re proud to win. We’re standing up. We’re showing the world we’re no longer cogs in a machine," a written statement from the organizing committee read. "Unions aren’t a band-aid for bad bosses but a fundamental expression of democracy at work. Democracy is hanging by a thread. Our vote today strengthens our country by setting the example. It’s a shame our corporate leaders see us as a threat.”

Employees at a downtown Salt Lake City Starbucks are also planning to unionize .

