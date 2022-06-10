ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Tech groups spending millions to block sweeping Big Tech bill

By Raquel Martin
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D2LaG_0g7D4nxU00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Things are heating up over a sweeping Big Tech bill that supporters argue would promote competition and bring down consumer prices online.

But Big Tech groups are sounding the alarm. They argue the plan will due just the opposite.

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said that the bill is designed to help consumers by stopping companies like Apple, Google or Amazon from squashing competition online.

“The bill is pro-competition and it’s common sense,” Klobuchar said. “The world’s largest platforms shouldn’t be allowed to copy small businesses’ private data and then create their own knock-off products.”

Klobuchar and U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said the plan will also lower prices and spur innovation.

Big Tech groups say the plan will actually do the opposite and are spending millions of dollars on ads and lobbying to try to block it.

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, R-Mo., supports the bill and said he’s growing concerned that the pressure campaign will work.

“Big Tech groups in total have spent over $20 million,” Hawley said. “They’re certainly twisting people’s arms left and right.”

Carl Szabo with NetChoice, a firm representing tech groups, says not much arm-twisting is necessary.

“Economic studies show this legislation will increase inflation,” he said. “As more and more lawmakers realize the bad effects of this bill they’re backing away incredibly fast.”

The U.S. Department of Justice supports the legislation, and Klobuchar said she wants to see a vote by the Fourth of July.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
protocol.com

Salesforce to employees: We're not going to stop working with the NRA

Salesforce employees have asked the company to end its relationship with the National Rifle Association. But during an all-hands Wednesday, co-CEOs Bret Taylor and Marc Benioff said that the company wouldn’t bar specific customers from using its services, according to a recording obtained by Protocol. During the meeting, Taylor...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
protocol.com

Tech is bracing itself as Lina Khan’s FTC agenda takes off

One year after taking over as chair of the FTC, Lina Khan is just getting into the thorniest, farthest-reaching and most resource-intensive portion of her agenda — and most of the items on deck have nothing to do with the widely expected antitrust lawsuit against yet another tech giant.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Klobuchar
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Chuck Grassley
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Michigan Advance

Kelley’s arrest is emblematic of growing far-right extremism and violence, experts say

After Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley was arrested Thursday by the FBI on charges related to his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, during which supporters of former President Donald Trump attempted to overthrow the United States government, his campaign posted two words on social media: “Political Prisoner.” This sentiment — […] The post Kelley’s arrest is emblematic of growing far-right extremism and violence, experts say appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Tech#Politics Federal#Netchoice#The U S Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Sports
blavity.com

US Postal Service Sued For Allegedly Seizing Black Lives Matter Masks Amid Protests

Movement Ink, a screen printer based in California, is suing the U.S. Postal Service for allegedly seizing shipments of Black Lives Matter masks, NBC News reports. The masks, which had slogans like “Stop killing Black people” and “Defund police,” were bought by the Movement for Black Lives (M4BL) and were intended to be shipped to Washington, D.C., St. Louis, New York City and Minneapolis following George Floyd’s death in 2020.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy