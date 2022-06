LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - La Vergne Police officers are crediting the city’s license plate readers and foot speed for a pair of arrests on Monday afternoon. According to LPD, officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle by their LPR system, Blue Sentinel, around 2 p.m. on Monday. The vehicle was located and followed to a gas station on Waldron Road. The driver immediately exited the 2004 Galant and ran into the tree line behind the gas station. The three other occupants in the car were detained.

LA VERGNE, TN ・ 19 HOURS AGO