NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department were able to save a canine from a burning house in South Nashville on Friday morning. Fire crews were called to a home on Jasmin Drive in the Paragon Mills neighborhood in the early morning hours on Friday. The house was empty except for one dog, who firefighters were able to pull from the smoking brick house.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 19 HOURS AGO