Boston, MA

Old Clip Resurfaces Of What A Fan Said To LeBron James

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago

An old clip of something that a fan said to Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James during a past NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers has resurfaced. The Boston Celtics currently have a 2-1 lead on the Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals.

Recently, there has been a lot of talk about how Boston fans were behaving during Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Celtics and Golden State Warriors on Wednesday evening.

Therefore, a very old video of something a Warriors fan said to LeBron James during a past NBA Finals between the Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers has gone viral once again.

James was walking into the tunnel as a woman yelled some very offensive words to James.

The security guard had to tell her to watch her mouth, and James even stopped to give her a look.

As for the current 2022 NBA Finals, the Celtics have a 2-1 lead, and Game 4 is back in Boston at TD Garden on Friday evening.

FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: Star NBA Player Arrested In Kentucky

The NBA Finals are currently going on between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics and Game 5 is on Monday night. Earlier on Monday, Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer reported that Charlotte Hornets forward Montrezl Harrell was scheduled to be arraigned on Monday for an arrest in May. He's also played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers.
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

