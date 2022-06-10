Old Clip Resurfaces Of What A Fan Said To LeBron James

An old clip of something that a fan said to Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James during a past NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers has resurfaced. The Boston Celtics currently have a 2-1 lead on the Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals.

Recently, there has been a lot of talk about how Boston fans were behaving during Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Celtics and Golden State Warriors on Wednesday evening.

Therefore, a very old video of something a Warriors fan said to LeBron James during a past NBA Finals between the Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers has gone viral once again.

James was walking into the tunnel as a woman yelled some very offensive words to James.

The security guard had to tell her to watch her mouth, and James even stopped to give her a look.

As for the current 2022 NBA Finals, the Celtics have a 2-1 lead, and Game 4 is back in Boston at TD Garden on Friday evening.

