On this episode, Jason reflects on the recent announcement that members of the USA Gymnastics team will seek $1 billion from the FBI for their mishandling of an abuse investigation and former Congressman Michael Ozzie Myers’ (D-PA) recent charges of voter fraud after years of stuffing ballots to support Democratic candidates. Jason also highlights the cute by sharing a story of a Texas bride going fishing on her wedding day and getting the catch of the day.

