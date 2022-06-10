ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

'Summer blitz' to target impaired drivers on Colorado highways this weekend

By Justin Reutter, The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AoAIw_0g7D4In500

The Colorado Department of Transportation is launching a three-day "summer blitz" campaign to target impaired drivers from Friday to Monday.

The campaign will be conducted statewide.

Last year’s Summer Blitz enforcement saw a total of 186 impaired driving arrests, according to CDOT. The recent Memorial Day Weekend enforcement resulted in 125 arrests across 83 agencies, bringing the year-to-date total of enforcement period arrests to 704.

Preliminary 2022 crash data shows that 38% of 2022 traffic fatalities in Colorado have involved an impaired driver (94 out of 248), according to CDOT.

That’s up from last year when 31% (74 out of 234) of fatalities involved an impaired driver. Pueblo (10), Adams (9), Denver (9), Arapahoe (8), and El Paso (8) counties have the highest number of fatal crashes involving impairment so far this year.

Most fatal crashes happen Friday night after 10 p.m. during the summer, CDOT said in a release, in which officials reminded drivers that impairment by drugs or alcohol significantly increases the chances of being in a crash.

“Impaired drivers pose an extreme threat to Colorado roads and our entire transportation system,” said CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk. “It takes both strict enforcement and outreach efforts to make our roads a safer place to drive, but the ultimate decision is in the hands of the motorist to never drive impaired.”

Locally, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office will offer extra shifts to deputies for each date of the three-day enforcement periods with efforts dedicated strictly to stop impaired drivers, according to the CDOT website.

"The main part of (Pueblo Police) enforcement will be DUI-focused patrol," said Officer Meagan Chapman of PPD.

Master Trooper Gary Cutler, a spokesman for the Colorado State Highway Patrol, said that state troopers would also have an increased presence on the road with troopers especially looking for impaired drivers.

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at Jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @jayreutter1.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PLANetizen

Signs Gas Prices Are Curbing Driving in Colorado

Gas prices have yet to reach California levels in Colorado, but drivers are nonetheless rethinking their habits. | Alex Millauer / Shutterstock. While high gas prices have historically shown just how stubborn drivers can be, there is usually some reduction of driving when gas prices spike. With many people emerging back into their normal day-to-day routines and making up for lost time with road trips and vacations after two long years of pandemic restrictions, the current high gas prices are less likely to produce outcomes in line with precedent.
COLORADO STATE
county17.com

5 Gillette residents, including infant, die in Colorado crash

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Five Gillette residents were killed Monday along Interstate 25 in Weld County, Colorado, after a tractor-trailer rear-ended their SUV, according to KKTV. Among those who died were a 3-month-old girl. Also in the car were a 20-year-old man, 20-year-old woman, 47-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
GILLETTE, WY
KKTV

Multiple deaths on I-25 in Colorado on Monday following 2 separate crashes

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple people died along I-25 in Colorado on Monday following two crashes north of Denver. One of the crashes occurred near mile marker 253 at 1:31 p.m., the area is northwest of Firestone and east of Longmont. Colorado State Patrol is reporting at least three people were killed in that crash that forced the closure of Northbound I-25 for a period of time. An “unknown” number of people were taken to the hospital.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pueblo County, CO
Government
City
Pueblo, CO
City
Denver, CO
Pueblo, CO
Traffic
Local
Colorado Traffic
Pueblo, CO
Government
State
Colorado State
County
Pueblo County, CO
City
Arapahoe, CO
Local
Colorado Government
CBS Denver

4 Killed In Crashes On I-25 Near Fort Lupton Exit, Northbound Lanes Reopened

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Two crashes on Interstate 25 left four people dead on Monday. One crash occurred at the Colorado Highway 52 exit near Fort Lupton. Colorado State Patrol says three people died. (credit: CBS) CSP says a second crash involved a semi-truck and a motorcyclist about 10 miles away. (credit: CBS) I-25 FATAL CRASHES: Crash #1 NB I25 mm243. Confirmed 3 fatalities, multi vehicles incl. semi involved. Unknown number transported w/ injuries. Time of call 1:31PM. NB closed/detoured H66. pic.twitter.com/p8uqvpAPO5 — Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) June 13, 2022 The Colorado Department of Transportation alerted drivers at around 2:30 p.m., however the crashes happened at around 1:30 p.m. #I25 northbound: Road closed due to a crash at CO 52. https://t.co/zWBSQmvcCU — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) June 13, 2022 Lanes are back open. (credit: CDOT) Further details about the crash have not been confirmed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Highway#Traffic Accident#Summer Blitz#Cdot
CBS Denver

Wildfire Smoke From Out Of State Moves Into Colorado, Not Expected To Be A Health Concern

(CBS4) – Coloradans woke up to smoky and hazy skies on Monday. The smoke is believed to be coming from a wildfire or wildfires in Arizona, and isn’t expected to be a major health concern. The plume of smoke is being pushed by winds from the southwest into Colorado’s high country as well as Colorado’s Front Range, including the Denver metro area. Smoky skies in the Breckenridge area Monday morning. (credit: CBS) The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s smoke outlook states that “hazy skies and light to moderate concentrations of smoke” will likely continue through Wednesday morning. Some of you have asked...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KJCT8

Stage 1 fire restrictions implemented across western Colorado

MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - As of midnight Tuesday, the Uncompahgre and Gunnison Field Offices set Stage 1 fire restrictions in place. “The fire danger indices within the Southwest District are at very high to extreme, including high elevations,” said acting Southwest District Fire Management Officer James Savage. “These restrictions are being put in place due to the persistent drought and weather conditions.”
MONTROSE, CO
county17.com

Fundraiser set for family of Gillette victims in fatal Colorado car crash

GILLETTE, Wyo.— A GoFundMe has been set up to benefit the family of five Gillette residents who died in a multi-car collision in Colorado Monday afternoon. Gillette residents Aaron Godines and Haile Everts, both 20, and their 3-month-old daughter, Tessleigh, were among those killed when the vehicle they were traveling in, a 2015 Ford Edge, was struck from behind by a 1999 Kenworth on Interstate 25 on June 13, a friend of the family confirmed on Tuesday.
GILLETTE, WY
i-70scout.com

Colorado Introduces Changes to Bike Laws

(COLO) – As a reminder for Colorado Bike Month, motorists should be aware that a new bill was signed into Colorado law this past April that may change the behaviors of bicyclists and other human-powered vehicles. The new rule has been termed the “Safety Stop,” and it applies to bicycle riders and other low-speed conveyances, such as electrical assisted bicycles, and electric scooters.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

The Reasons Why These Out-of-Staters Moved To Grand Junction Colorado

When you stop to think about it, you realize that everybody has a story. The more people I meet, the more I realize the Grand Junction community is a blend of transplants and natives. I think it's safe to say that most of the people I know personally are not originally from Grand Junction and many of them came here from other states. I'm always curious to know what brought them here.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
OutThere Colorado

Here's why Colorado's skies are so hazy right now

While a 'fast-moving' wildfire has sparked in Colorado's Saguache County, most of the smoke filling the skies along the Front Range has traveled into the region from out-of-state. According to the National Weather Service, the smoke is primarily drifting into Colorado from a new wildfire near Flagstaff, Arizona. The Pipeline...
COLORADO STATE
The Pueblo Chieftain

The Pueblo Chieftain

2K+
Followers
864
Post
508K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pueblo, CO from Pueblo Chieftain.

 http://chieftain.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy