Local leaders honored at National Community Schools Conference
By Community Bulletin
Mountain Xpress
4 days ago
Press release from United Way of Asheville and Buncombe County:. Awards go to Asheville City Schools Foundation and United Way of Asheville and Buncombe County. Last week, in a crowd of 3500 people, from 50 states and six countries, Asheville City Schools Foundation (ACSF) and Laura Elliot of United Way of...
On June 20, 2022 Asheville City offices will be closed in observance of Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day. Juneteenth, officially observed each year on June 19, marks the day in 1865 when enslaved African-Americans in Galveston, Texas, were told they were free, marking the end of slavery in the United States. Congress passed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday on June 16, 2021.
On Friday, June 17, Buncombe County offices and public libraries will be closed for Juneteenth (also known as Emancipation Day, Jubilee Day, and other names). Please see below for more departmental information. Last year, the Board of Commissioners formally adopted Juneteenth as a County holiday, closing County facilities the Friday...
By Shelby Harris, originally published by Carolina Public Press. Carolina Public Press is an independent, in-depth and investigative nonprofit news service for North Carolina. A small mountain city is challenging the nation’s largest hospital system in court. Brevard officials say that, after years of community complaints and declining medical...
Press release from North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics. North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics ceremonially launched its second campus in Western North Carolina Friday, a historic moment more than a decade in the making, and more than 600 state and local leaders and supporters gathered on the new campus among gleaming new buildings and renovated historic structures to celebrate.
The nomination period is now open for the annual Mountain Heritage Awards, which recognize contributions to Southern Appalachian history, culture and folklore. Presented by the Mountain Heritage Center, recipients are honored during ceremonies at Mountain Heritage Day on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Western Carolina University. Honorees are selected by a...
When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down much of the world in March 2020, L. Miranda Johnson’s work as a massage therapist came to an abrupt halt. In response, she started taking photographs during frequent long walks through Montford, downtown, Riverside Cemetery and other parts of the Asheville area. “Very...
Press release from AshevilleBuncombe Regional Sports Commission:. The Asheville Buncombe Regional Sports Commission in conjunction with the Greensboro Sports Foundation announced that Demp Bradford, President/Executive Director will be leaving Asheville at the end of the month to become Vice President/Chief Operations Officer of the Greensboro Sports Foundation. “This is a bittersweet moment because “WE” have accomplished so much in the last 6 years in Asheville but I am excited about the opportunities to be part of a new vision in Greensboro and be closer to my family. I use the word “WE” because it has been a team effort with all of our accomplishments in Asheville from our staff, board, venues and our tremendous volunteers. Without each one of you, WE could not have made events successful and had them return to Asheville. I want to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart,” said Bradford. “I also want to thank our sports events planners and owners for choosing Asheville and in most cases coming back to Asheville for additional events.”
Originally published by Carolina Public Press. Carolina Public Press is an independent, in-depth and investigative nonprofit news service for North Carolina. On June 7, Carolina Public Press held a free and open virtual event with a panel of experts to discuss threats to the future of public forests in the state. A recording of the event is available below.
Please note that the City Council meetings will again be held in the Council Chamber, located on the 2nd Floor of City Hall. The following are public hearings scheduled for the next formal meeting – June 28. This listing is for information only and is subject to change. Please call City Clerk Maggie Burleson at 259-5601 if you have any questions.
I am writing to provide some context on the recent cartoon by Brent Brown highlighting potential habitat loss for native bear populations (April 13 Xpress) and the public outcry that prompted the Buncombe County commissioners to officially object to the U.S. Forest Service’s proposed management plan for Pisgah and Nantahala national forests. To put things in perspective, those two forests comprise more than 1 million acres. Yet over the last decade, timber harvests have averaged about 800 acres — out of 1 million!
A pessimist might say including the word “Lucky” in your business name is an invitation to trouble. But when entrepreneur Savannah Logan purchased a horse trailer on April Fool’s Day 2021 and converted it into a mobile coffee cart, she named the shop Lucky Coffee after her beloved childhood rescue dog.
