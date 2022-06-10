Local leaders honored at National Community Schools Conference

Press release from AshevilleBuncombe Regional Sports Commission:. The Asheville Buncombe Regional Sports Commission in conjunction with the Greensboro Sports Foundation announced that Demp Bradford, President/Executive Director will be leaving Asheville at the end of the month to become Vice President/Chief Operations Officer of the Greensboro Sports Foundation. “This is a bittersweet moment because “WE” have accomplished so much in the last 6 years in Asheville but I am excited about the opportunities to be part of a new vision in Greensboro and be closer to my family. I use the word “WE” because it has been a team effort with all of our accomplishments in Asheville from our staff, board, venues and our tremendous volunteers. Without each one of you, WE could not have made events successful and had them return to Asheville. I want to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart,” said Bradford. “I also want to thank our sports events planners and owners for choosing Asheville and in most cases coming back to Asheville for additional events.”

