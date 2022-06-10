ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlesex, NC

Children’s home opens Williamson Cottage

By By Lindell J. Kay
The Enterprise
 4 days ago
The Free Will Baptist Children’s Home has opened Williamson Cottage, a new residential home for a dozen children on its campus.

MIDDLESEX — The Free Will Baptist Children’s Home has opened a new residental cottage on its campus.

The Free Will Baptist Children’s Home began making preparations in 2017 to celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2020 with the launch of Rewriting Stories, a capital campaign to build two new residential cottages on the campus. The Board of Directors’ vision was to replace two of the older cottages built in 1952 with up-to-date facilities for the young people living there, said Carrie Brown, a development associate with the Free Will Baptist Children’s Home.

“Just days after FWBCH’s 102nd anniversary, Williamson Cottage reached completion and will be able to provide up to a dozen young people a safe, loving home during a difficult time in their lives,” Brown said.

The Free Will Baptist Children’s Home is grateful to the many generous individual donors, churches, businesses and foundations for their help in making this dream a reality, Brown said.

Williamson Cottage is named in the memory of Bobby, Myrtle and Lynn Williamson of Wilson by their loving family. The Williamsons were longtime supporters of the children’s home, and their family continues this legacy.

The Rewriting Stories campaign continues as money is being raised to build a second new cottage on the campus, said FWBCH President Gary Lee.

“Today is another step closer to fulfilling our dreams,” Lee said. “A lot has happened in the past three years to make this day possible. But there is still work to be done. We need to complete the next cottage. We need to continue to dream.”

The Free Will Baptist Children’s Home is thankful for everyone who had, and continues to have, a role in making this dream a reality for youths in need, Lee said.

The Free Will Baptist Children’s Home provides a variety of programs to serve youths and their families. Its longstanding campus program provides a home and support for children in foster care. Thrive Independent Living assists older teens by teaching them to transition into independent adulthood while living in apartments. FWBCH’s Family Foster Care & Adoptions provides ongoing support for foster families and the children in their homes. The Bridge Learning Center offers community-based pre-K and before- and after-school care for area children, all according to information from the children's home staff.

The Enterprise

The Enterprise

Spring Hope, NC
