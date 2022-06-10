ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanly County, NC

At-Home COVID-19 Tests Available At Stanly County Health Department

By Samantha Gilstrap
wccbcharlotte.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTANLY CO., N.C. — The Stanly County Health Department is now offering free at-home COVID-19 test kits to the public. Residents can pick up a test kit for their household by visiting the front desk of the health department during...

www.wccbcharlotte.com

Comments / 1

Related
crisisassistance.org

Help is Available for Rent and Utility Bills in the Face of Heatwave

CHARLOTTE, NC, June 14, 2022 – With temperatures rising to life-threatening levels this week, Crisis Assistance Ministry continues to offer emergency financial assistance for Mecklenburg County residents at risk of utility disconnection or eviction. Families in need of help should review the agency’s website for detailed instructions on how...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

John Melton appointed as new Executive Director of Salisbury VA Health Care System

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - John J. Melton, recently retired Womack Army Medical Center Commander, returns to North Carolina as the new Executive Director for Salisbury VA Health Care System effective July 17, 2022. Melton comes to Salisbury with a wealth of experience leading extensive medical facilities. He retired from the U.S. Army as a colonel, with his latest assignment being deputy commander of the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command in Fort Detrick, MD. He oversaw a $2.5 billion operating budget and commanded 5,600 employees.
SALISBURY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stanly County, NC
Coronavirus
City
Albemarle, NC
County
Stanly County, NC
Stanly County, NC
Health
City
Locust, NC
Stanly County, NC
Government
WBTV

Lilly to break ground in Concord on Tuesday

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials from the State of North Carolina, Cabarrus County and City of Concord will join leaders from Eli Lilly and Company for a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, June 14 at the Grounds at Concord. In January, Lilly announced an over $1 billion investment in a new...
CONCORD, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Mecklenburg County Activates Cooling Stations In Response To Extreme Heat

MECKLENBURG CO., N.C. — As summer temperatures rise, Mecklenburg County, in partnership with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Emergency Management Office and homeless service providers, is working to provide refuge to residents from the extreme heat. Cooling stations will open from Monday, June 13th through at least Wednesday, June 15th across...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Ash Jurberg

The $200 million mystery Salisbury donation

It's the mystery that is still unsolved. Last October, Catawba College in Salisbury, North Carolina, received an anonymous donation of $200 million. At the time, one report called it the "most stunning news in North Carolina higher education of 2021."
SALISBURY, NC
Charlotte Stories

Governor Cooper Appoints New Judge For Mecklenburg County

Governor Cooper has just appointed 4 new district court judges across North Carolina, one of which will be serving Mecklenburg County. According to a press release, the governor appointed “Shante’ Burke-Hayer as District Court Judge in District 26, which serves part of Mecklenburg County. She will fill the vacant seat formerly held by Judge Kimberly Best. Burke-Hayer is currently Managing Attorney at Burke-Hayer Law Firm, PLLC. Previously, Burke was Of Counsel – Attorney at Hunt Law, PLLC, and a Legal Analyst at Wells Fargo. She received her Juris Doctor from the Charlotte School of Law and her Bachelor of Arts from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.”
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Stanly Co#Stanly Community College#Crutchfield Campus
power98fm.com

North Carolina Students May Go Hungry As School Meal Prices Increase

Things are about to get a bit rough for students looking to purchase meals at school. Between new state laws and an increase in the cost of food and supplies, school districts are beginning to raise the cost of school meals. WRAL reports that government meal assistance programs are on...
EDUCATION
FOX8 News

Triad school districts to track down thousands of unenrolled students: ‘We need to make sure the students are OK’

(WGHP) — At least two Triad school districts will soon launch efforts to track down students who were unenrolled from school during the COVID-19 pandemic.  “We know of the 63,000 students that are missing in North Carolina, only about 8,000 went to charter schools. Where are the other 50,000? It’s quite the mystery,” Guilford County […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WBTV

Medical Debt and Deeds: How hospitals use homes to collect debt

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Terry Belk had no plans of coming back to the Mecklenburg County Courthouse. He spent the better part of his adult life causing good trouble in the courts and political system in Charlotte but he had retired from that. Issues with medical debt forced him to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Local Animal Shelter Director Demands Tougher Abuse Penalties From Judges

ANSON CO., N.C. – A cry for help from two of the women who run the Anson County Animal Shelter. Shelter workers were in court for two cases this week, both instances of neglect. One of the puppies was alive when animal control officer Jackie Ussrey found them, but later died. And dog was also not being fed and had a broken leg. It’s now in a foster home, being taken care of.
ANSON COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

May 2022 Teacher Of The Month: Susan McKee

CHARLOTTE, NC — Congratulations to our May 2022 Teacher of the Month winner, Susan McKee. Ms. McKee is a CTE and Agri Science teacher at Asbury Academy in Lincoln County. Ms. McKee was nominated by Catherine Wall. Catherine Wall said of Ms. McKee, “This teacher is dedicated to enriching...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Summer Heat Safety Reminders For Your Pets From CMPD Animal Care & Control

CHARLOTTE, NC — (News Release) The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Animal Care & Control Division (AC&C) is reminding pet owners that it is once again the time of year we hear fireworks and thunderstorms, and experience hot temperatures! Please be mindful of how this affects your pets as summer thunderstorms and heat waves roll through our region.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcitymetro.com

As the mercury spikes, Charlotte’s homeless population faces the heat

As the midday temperature climbed into the upper 90s on Monday, Wade Holton sat on an old, run-down recliner in an empty lot on Statesville Avenue, relaxing in the shade of a scraggly tree. The 67-year-old has been homeless for the last three years, but the current heat wave, he said, has brought new challenges.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy