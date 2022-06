NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The combination of heat and humidity will make for dangerous conditions for those who have to work or play outside if precautions are not taken. On Tuesday and Wednesday a Heat Advisory will go into effect for all of Middle TN and South KY from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Heat index values will be between 105° and 110°.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO