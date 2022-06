The San Antonio Missions on Friday reported they were still counting the proceeds from the Uvalde jersey night to raise money for the Robb Elementary Memorial Fund. During Thursday night's game, players on the minor league baseball team wore replica jerseys of the Uvalde High School baseball team provided by Wilson Sporting Goods. The jerseys were auctioned to raise money for the families of the victims of the May 24 shooting at the school that killed 19 students and two teachers.

UVALDE, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO