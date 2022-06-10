Newtown-Harris Board of Education approve expansion of employee sick day policy
By Jennifer Thies
The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education on June 8th approved the expansion of employee accrued sick days. The days were expanded from 60 to 70. A dairy bid was approved from Prairie Farms. The 2022-2023 vocational-technical students were also approved. Principal Kim Palmer...
The Harrison County Health Department is seeking input from communities to help identify and address the health needs of the county. The Community Health Needs Assessment will be discussed at a town hall meeting at the Eagleville City Hall on June 22nd from 7 to 8 p,m. The Harrison County...
The Putnam County Partners in Prevention and Putnam County Health Department will host the annual Mother-Son Adventure at the Unionville Community Pool. The event will be held on July 15, 2022, from 7 to 9 pm and is open to Putnam County mothers and motherly figures and their sons in kindergarten through fifth grade.
The Trenton Board of Adjustments will hold a public hearing regarding a variance to allow for a home to be built on Merrill Street. The hearing will be at the Trenton City Hall on July 5th at 7 p.m. The Board of Adjustments will hear a request from Mark and...
The Princeton City Council on June 13th approved three resolutions in governance for grant applications from the Department of Natural Resources. Deputy City Clerk Jami McLain reports the resolutions involved water projects, sewer, and collection system improvements. A building permit was approved for the Mercer County Fair Board for the...
Two power outages affecting some Trenton Municipal Utilities customers on Monday, June 13th were caused by the load on the main breaker to the electric plant substation exceeding settings. City Administrator and Utility Director Ron Urton reports the load was transferred to the north substation after the second outage. The...
Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced her office has begun an audit of the city of Polo, located in Caldwell County in northwest Missouri. City residents requested the audit through the petition process. “The petition audit process allows citizens to be engaged and ensure accountability with their local government,” Auditor...
A recent analysis shows how expansion and adoption of internet services in three northwestern Missouri counties could help grow their economies in the decade ahead. The report, “Economic Benefits of Expanding Broadband in Missouri: Atchison, Gentry, and Worth Counties,” makes the case for public and private investment in rural broadband, said Alan Spell, assistant extension professor in agricultural and applied economics at the University of Missouri.
There were more questions than answers Monday night when representatives of the Serendipity Lane Homeowners group met with the Trenton City Council. A discussion encompassed the first hour of the council meeting as five members of the homeowners’ group met with the Trenton City Council, Mayor, City Administrator, and the city attorney.
Trenton city sales tax revenue in the first two months of this fiscal year is similar to the same period a year ago. Income from the city sales taxes for general purposes and capital projects is up nearly one percent. Revenue from the city sales taxes for parks, transportation, and fire department needs is down by less than one percent in each of those categories compared to May and June of 2021.
Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox will speak at the National Sheriff’s Association annual conference at the Kansas City Convention Center. His presentation, “How a Rural Sheriff’s Office Rolled Out a Cost-Effective Smartphone Deployment,” will be presented on June 29th at 2 pm. The conference is scheduled to run from June 27th through 30th.
Nina “June” Sowder, age 97, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Morningside Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. June was born the daughter of Everett Otto and Helen Dora (Hedrick) Billups on June 12, 1925, in Mendon, Missouri. She was a 1943 graduate of Brunswick High School. She was united in marriage to Raymond Lee Sowder on September 22, 1962, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He preceded her in death on August 6, 2012. June worked as a machine operator at Boss Glove Factory in Chillicothe, Missouri, for many years. She then worked for the Chillicothe Constitution-Tribune. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. June enjoyed sewing, gardening, playing cards, camping, cooking, baking, and Bluegrass music. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Edwin Lee Allender, age 90, of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of Earl Edwin and Dora Lula (VanderLinden) Allender, born on January 14, 1932, in Oskaloosa, Iowa. He attended school in Oskaloosa and graduated from Oskaloosa High School in 1950, and after graduation, he attended Engineering School for two years. In 1949, Edwin joined the Army Reserves, and in 1950, he joined the United States Navy, serving his country for twenty-four years, and at the time of his retirement was a Warrant Officer 4. After retiring from the Navy, Edwin worked as a supervisor for Grinnell Corporation, a fire, and sprinkler installation company. In 1954, he married Betty Derocher who passed away, and in 2008, Edwin married Dorothy Barker. From 1974 until his passing, he was a member of the Chillicothe American Legion serving in many capacities such as Adjutant, Commander, District Commander, and Chair for many positions. He was the founding President of the Livingston County Veteran’s Association until January of 2022. Edwin worked tirelessly along with others to secure funding for the new Livingston County Veteran’s Association Building. In his younger years, he enjoyed golfing, waterskiing, playing cards, woodworking, and working on vehicles. Edwin was a very faithful man who attended church wherever he was living at the time and most notably, the Wheeling First Christian Church in his later years. During his military career, he belonged to numerous Navy Clubs, the American Legion, and V.F.W.
Lowell Jay Littrell, son of Harold and Mona (Mitchell) Littrell, was born in Jefferson, Iowa on March 3, 1945. His family, including his older brother, Gary, resided in the Churdan, Iowa area throughout his childhood and early adult life. Lowell was a 1963 graduate of Paton-Churdan High School where he...
The forecast hot temperatures could increase energy usage and result in higher utility bills for Trenton Municipal Utility customers. Cooling costs make up the majority of energy expenses for residents and small business owners. People are urged to control their utility costs by avoiding the use of things that can heat a building from 3:00 PM to 7:00. A peak warning is issued by utilities to alert consumers to the possibility of high bills.
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Spickard man on June 13th on a technical parole violation. Twenty-three-year-old Trace Harvey’s alleged parole violation involved residency by refusing to return, employment, drugs by actively using alcohol and drugs, and reporting and directives by entering areas directed not to be.
Doris Marie Brownsberger, 90, Bethany, MO (formerly of Kearney, MO) passed away Friday, June 10, 2022, at a Gallatin nursing home. She was born on July 29, 1931, in Buffalo, Missouri the daughter of Roy and Nora (Smith) Todd. She was preceded in death by her husband, David on March...
Two drivers were injured when their vehicles collided on a curve Monday afternoon two miles west of Bethany. Thirty-seven-year-old Lidia Hart of Bethany received moderate injuries and was taken by an ambulance to the Harrison County Community Hospital. The other driver, 23-year-old Ofir Tau of St. Joseph, received minor injuries and declined treatment at the scene.
Two Rolla residents were hurt late Saturday afternoon when a pickup truck hit the rear of a slow-moving military vehicle in southern Macon County. The driver of the pickup, 50-year-old Patrick Johnston, was taken by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia with moderate injuries. An eleven-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the pickup, was taken by ambulance to University Hospital with moderate injuries. The operator of the multi-purpose military vehicle, 29-year-old Brandon John of Independence, was not reported hurt.
Glenda Allnutt Glidewell, a 72-year-old Gallatin, MO resident, passed away at 2:15 a.m., Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Cameron Regional Medical Center in Cameron, MO. A visitation is scheduled from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton. Inurnment will be at a later date at Campground Cemetery near Osgood. Memorial donations are suggested to either Children’s Mercy or Wounded Warriors Project and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
After being released from jail on a percentage bond, a Unionville man has been re-arrested after he was found to have violated the conditions of the release. Thirty-eight-year-old Brant Stevan McCormack faces 19 counts of domestic assault, two 1st degree, sixteen 2nd degree, and one 3rd degree count. On June...
