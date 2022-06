Stephen Keith Christeson, 62, Imperial

Stokes V. Robinson, 90, of Dittmer died June 8, 2022, in St. Louis. Mr. Robinson was a teacher in the Northwest R-1 School District for 29 years and an active member of St. Martin’s United Church of Christ in Dittmer. He was a volunteer for the Cedar Hill Fire Department in its early years and was a member of the House Springs Lions Club. After retirement, he enjoyed delivering Meals on Wheels for more than 20 years. Born June 29, 1931, in Tippah County, Miss., he was the son of the late Reece and Zelma (Michael) Robinson.

