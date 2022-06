Florida’s average gas price is just shy of the national average of $5 a gallon, but industry experts say the cost to drivers is likely to continue to climb. The price of gas in the Sunshine State hit another record Monday with an average cost per gallon landing at $4.89. In areas of South Florida, according to the weekly briefing from AAA-The Auto Club Group, regular unleaded has already reached $5 a gallon.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO