Merritt Island, FL

Two Merritt Island girls hospitalized after incident involving lightning strike

By Finch Walker, Florida Today
 4 days ago

Two Merritt Island girls were hospitalized Friday afternoon after an incident involving a lightning strike, Brevard County officials said.

The girls, 12 and 14, both of Merritt Island, were injured after lightning struck on Via Salerno Court in Merritt Island at about 3:02 p.m. Friday, said Don Walker, a county spokesperson.

He was not certain if both girls were hit in the lightning strike or what the circumstances were surrounding the incident.

The 12-year-old girl was transported to Health First's Cape Canaveral Hospital. The 14-year-old girl was transferred to Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, Walker said.

Finch Walker is a Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Walker at 321-290-4744 or fwalker@floridatoday.com . Twitter: @_ finchwalker

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Two Merritt Island girls hospitalized after incident involving lightning strike

TITUSVILLE, FL
