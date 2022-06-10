ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clare, MI

Brewvine: Four Leaf Brewing

By Whitney Amann
 4 days ago

For this week’s Brewvine, chief photojournalist Jeremy Erickson and Whitney Amann take you to Four Leaf Brewing in Clare where summer fun and suds are always on tap.

Whether it’s your destination or your starting point, Four Leaf Brewing is ready for another busy summer season.

“Clare is the gateway to northern Michigan,” said Amy Shindorf, owner of Four Leaf Brewing. “I also say it’s a gateway to east, south, north, west. You can come to Four Leaf and jump off from here and hit breweries in any direction. But we’re a great stopping in point when you’re traveling north or when you’re coming back home.”

On June 25, they’re starting things off by taking their beer to the streets as part of Clare’s Summerfest.

“We’re going to take over McEwan with some festivities for the Clare Summerfest 2022,” Shindorf said. “We’re going to have music, food, of course, great craft beer. We’re going to put up a big tent.”

Their brewers have been working long hours to get their supply up so they can have fresh, cold beer for their thirsty customers.

“As we speak, they’re doing a double batch of a beer that we try to have on all the time. That’s Prince Parl’s, our Irish Ale. And it’s a great beer,” Shindorf said. “Even in the summertime, they’re brewing a double batch just so we can keep up with demands. But they’re definitely doing creative things all the time and giving us quite a variety of beer styles.”

And it’s not just about quantity. Four Leaf Brewing is making high-quality beer and food.

“We have invested the majority of our efforts, our money and our time into making sure that we have the highest quality beer from everything from cleaning lines to the best quality ingredients,” Shindorf said. “Small batch serve the smallest distance away from where it was created, to a glass that, you know, we hope that you’ll enjoy here at Four Leaf or take home in a can, but you can’t get anywhere else. It’s just about serving our customers here.”

Throughout the summer and all year long, you can join Four Leaf Brewing for all kinds of fun, with popular events like Taco Tuesday, Trivia Night and live music and karaoke.

