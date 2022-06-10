Austin Novosad and Miles Walker Will Take Official Visits to Ohio State This Weekend, Carnell Tate's Decision Expected Soon, Ellis Robinson IV Puts OSU in Top 10
Ohio State’s official visitor list for this weekend has grown by two. The Buckeyes will welcome six prospects total to Columbus on official visits, two of whom were only finalized earlier this week. Eleven Warriors has confirmed both four-star 2023 quarterback Austin Novosad and three-star offensive tackle Miles...www.elevenwarriors.com
