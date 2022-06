A Chattanooga barber is using her skills to build confidence and helping families save money. Ms. J has been giving free haircuts to students for 5 years. It all began with her desire to help local families alleviate some financial burden from their monthly budget. “She developed this passion and heart to want to serve and give back. I remember asking her about her talent and she told me she can cut hair,” said Grace Pointe Church Pastor Marcellus Barnes.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO