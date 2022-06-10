Microbrewery proposed for Savannah Street

A microbrewery could be on its way to Savannah Street in Newnan. The Newnan City Council will receive information on a requested rezoning of around 0.741 acres of land at 18 Savannah Street from ILT, or Light Industrial, to CBD, or Central Business District, for the purpose of operating that...
The Coweta County Board of Commissioners approved two separate road closures for Lawshe Road later this month in order to replace pipes. Both road closures were unanimously approved by the Board of Commissioners at their meeting last week without discussion from the board. The board approved the closure at 945...
The Newnan City Council will hold a called meeting on Thursday morning to hold a second reading of a vote concerning the city’s proposed pay plan. Mayor Keith Brady called the meeting during Tuesday’s regularly-scheduled city council meeting to get the second reading done. According to Newnan city...
The city of Grantville currently doesn't maintain streetlights in subdivisions, but that could change. A streetlight has been out for several months in the Canterbury subdivision, said Mayor Doug Jewell. Though the streetlights belong to the city, its up to residents to coordinate the repairs. He said though it may...
Though the Grantville City Council voted to use Local Maintenance Improvement Grant funds for repairs on Griffin Street, the council was informed at its Monday night work session that Classic Road was also in need of major repairs. The city received a request from a resident on Classic Road, said...
The Coweta County Board of Commissioners approved an agreement with Blount Construction to repair 2 miles of Bruce Jackson Road. The agreement is a supplemental agreement to the county’s existing agreement with Blount Construction for full depth reclamation. The county added Bruce Jackson Road onto their 2022 Full Depth...
Two local Realtors were recently recognized for their service to the community. Berkshire Hathaway Agents Jacque Hill and Joshua Murphy were recently honored on behalf of the Newnan Board of Realtors. Hill, a former Marine, was honored with the Humanitarian Award. Hill helped provide meals for first responders by supporting...
Big changes may be coming to Peachtree City’s oldest shopping center if the City Council approves the requested rezoning off North Lake Drive at the June 16 meeting. In addition, the city is expected to sign an agreement with the Fayette County Board of Education that will result in the paving of Stagecoach Road leading to the newly constructed replacement for Booth Middle School.
On May 12th, The Citizen published a letter of mine about traffic in the city. I received positive feedback from readers, some of whom contacted me directly or via social media. Many stated that they would be going to the next City Council meeting, this Thursday, June 16. One long...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Governor Brian Kemp announced that 80 Acres Farms will create 150 new jobs in Newton County. 80 Acres Farms is an industry leading vertical farming company. A $120 million investment in Covington, Georgia will help the company meet the demand for fresh produce. “We are excited...
Get the most bang for your buck at these North Fulton happy hour deals. Who doesn’t love Cheesecake Factory? On Mondays through Fridays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., their menu just got a whole lot sweeter. Appetizers and small plates range from $5.95 to $7.95, and you can get drinks as low as $3.50. Just make sure you’re sitting at the bar to take advantage of these great deals.
Downtown Atlanta is known to the home of some of United States best restaurants. If you are in this area and a lover of seafood you should try out this restaurant. Though restaurants that are meant for special occasions are common in Atlanta, Rays in the City is the perfect place to celebrate a anniversary, birthday dinner, graduation, etc. After visiting Rays in the City sister restaurant, which is Rays on the River, I was determined to visit Rays in the City. As everyone should do when in search of a place to eat, the first thing that I did was look at the Google reviews which were pretty impressive. With 4.5 stars on Google and 3.3K customer reviews is a highly respected place where people live to dine. Customers loved how upscale the interior of the restaurant was, as well as how tasteful their signature dishes were. Some of their most popular dishes include the Broiled Seafood platter which consists of cold water lobster tail, chefs fresh catch, shrimp scallops, mini jumbo lump crab cake, haricot verts, and whipped potatoes. Another popular dish is the Oysters Rockefeller, a dish that is also popular at Rays on the River. After reading such amazing reviews I decided to go try out the restaurant myself and again, I did not leave unsatisfied. For starters, when I first entered the restaurant I noticed how nicely the tables had been set with clean, white table clothes and silver utensils. It was also quiet and the host was friendly and welcoming, as well as the server. For my appetizer I had the Crispy Point Judith Calamari and Shrimp which was cooked to the perfect crisp with a yummy fresh flavor. For my main dish I ordered the Ray‘s Surf & Turf which came with a 8 oz Filet and a 7 oz Maine lobster tail that was served with whipped potatoe. Though this dish cost me a high $80 it was very well worth it. The fish tasted as if it had just came out of the sea, and the lobster tail had the perfect garlic butter seasoning. Overall, I had a great experience and would highly recommend this restaurant.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of Columbus has unveiled plans for several events in celebration of Juneteenth and officials are inviting the public to join them. The new federal holiday is Saturday, June 19, but local festivities will begin sooner with a Juneteenth Unity Week Celebration. DATEEVENTS. Monday, June...
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Vertical farming company 80 Acres Farms on Tuesday announced the construction of farms in Boone County, Ky., and Covington, Ga., to meet growing consumer demand for local, fresh, pesticide-free food. 80 Acres Farms operates super-efficient indoor farms that can produce up to 300 times as...
The DeKalb Board of Registration and Elections (DeKalb VRE) held an emergency meeting June 10 to confirm multiple polling location changes ahead of the June 21 runoff elections. During the meeting, DeKalb VRE Executive Director Keisha Smith said the Clarkston Library, located at 951 N Indian Creek Drive; Israel Missionary...
By Guest Columnist MARGARET SPALDING, founding member of the South River Forest Coalition and executive director of the South River Watershed Alliance. “Prison Farming” is a product of the Jim Crow era that endures to this day. A formalized system of free labor and servitude, the Atlanta Prison Farm was defined by racist, inhumane practices, violence, overcrowded, wretched conditions and grueling labor that often led to the death of inmates. Having provided great economic prosperity to the city, the Atlanta Prison Farm functioned until 1990.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus ranks as one of the least friendly cities in the nation for the LGBTQ population, according to a recent study. The website LawnStarter.com ranked the nation’s largest cities - nearly 200 of them in total - citing a number of factors from how each city stacks up.
MACON, Ga. — MACON, Ga. (AP) — Middle Georgia’s largest city has bulldozed a homeless camp, saying it was a health hazard. Local news outlets report that Macon-Bibb County crews on Wednesday cleared the camp near the Ocmulgee River north of downtown Macon. City-county officials said they notified camp residents last week that they had to leave, citing a lack of sanitation and open fires near gas stations. “You can see it and you can smell it: this is not a place people should be living,” Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Director Spencer Hawkins told Georgia Public Broadcasting.
Keep Cobb Beautiful’s annual home hazardous waste collection event is next Saturday, June 18, 9 a.m. to noon at Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta. You can register for the event by following this link. Cobb County‘s weekly newsletter described the event:. You may bring many...
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County Government is partnering with area faith leaders to distribute 5,000 boxes of 100% Georgia-grown fruits and vegetables, eggs, and chicken hindquarters on June 18. There will also be juice boxes and single-serve cereal for children. Residents will receive about $45 worth of food on...
