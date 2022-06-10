ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dean Park neighborhood in Fort Myers protesting future warehouse

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne Fort Myers community is fighting against a new storage facility in their neighborhood. Dean Park, sandwiched between First and Second streets and Palm and Evans avenues, has erected “Stop the Warehouse” signs all over their neighborhood. The Dean Park Residential District is listed on the Department of Interior’s National Register...

www.winknews.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
