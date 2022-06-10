ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Dan Ballard knows Northern Ireland have plenty to do to reach their goal

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09CXfI_0g7CxSWE00

Dan Ballard admitted Northern Ireland are a long way off where they need to be to reach their goal of qualifying for Euro 2024.

The 22-year-old defender scored his second Northern Ireland goal on Thursday night to offer hope of a late fightback against Kosovo but it was not to be as the match ended in a 3-2 defeat in Pristina.

Northern Ireland began this Nations League campaign as top seeds targeting top spot in League C Group Two but are yet to end a winless record in the competition which now stands at 13 games, showing few signs they could challenge for a place at the Euros as the pressure mounts on Ian Baraclough.

Responding to the disappointment of Sunday’s goalless draw in Cyprus, Baraclough had said his side should be judged not on results now but in the coming qualifying campaign, but a vast improvement will be needed.

Ballard, the Arsenal defender who spent last season on loan at Millwall, echoed the manager’s point that several key players – Stuart Dallas, Corry Evans, Josh Magennis and Craig Cathcart among them – are missing, but knows more is required.

“We are missing a lot of key players in our team and we can be proud of the way we performed,” Ballard said.

We want to be qualifying for the Euros and qualifying for the World Cup and we have a long way to go

“Of course it is nowhere near the standard of where we want to be. We want to be qualifying for the Euros and qualifying for the World Cup and we have a long way to go.”

After flat performances in the 1-0 home defeat to Greece and the goalless draw away to Cyprus, Northern Ireland at least showed more threat in Pristina, although it came too late after Kosovo took a 2-0 lead inside 20 minutes through goals from Vedat Muriqi and Zymer Byqyti.

Shayne Lavery pulled one back on the stroke of half-time but Muriqi’s second in the 52nd minute might have been the final word before Ballard’s header from a Jordan Thompson free-kick sparked a late charge.

“As a team I felt the performance was a lot better, compared to the last two games,” Ballard said.

“We felt we dominated through large periods of the game and looked really threatening. It was three really sloppy goals and we were frustrated with that but the performance was better and hopefully we can take that forward and the results will turn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X3Dbi_0g7CxSWE00
Ian Baraclough is under pressure (PA) (PA Wire)

“I thought we were quite threatening from set pieces which was another positive. I was probably more happy to score in front of the fans. It has been really though giving them nothing to celebrate.

“I know we have lost again and we are extremely disappointed but at least we gave them something to cheer about.”

After Baraclough received an angry reception from fans at the end of the match, with several supporters singing ‘Cheerio’ to the man who replaced Michael O’Neill two years ago, Northern Ireland must respond in Sunday’s home game against Cyprus.

Ballard said: “Sunday’s game is extremely important and going back to Windsor the expectation is to win the game.

“After the Kosovo match we will go in with a lot more confidence. We played Cyprus away and on our turf with a better performance we should get a result.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Harry Kane backs Gareth Southgate despite England’s poor run of form

Harry Kane believes boss Gareth Southgate is still the man to take England forward despite a 4-0 home defeat to Hungary. Roland Sallai’s brace was complemented by a thunderous Zsolt Nagy strike and – shortly after John Stones’ red card – Daniel Gazdag made it 4-0 on a night when fans booed the team and chanted “you don’t know what you’re doing” at Southgate.
SPORTS
newschain

Football rumours: Christian Eriksen knocks back Brentford offer

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen is reportedly eager to leave Brentford despite the lucrative deal he has been offered to extend his contract, the Daily Express writes. The 30-year-old, who has enjoyed a miraculous return to action after suffering a cardiac arrest at last summer’s European Championship, is reportedly wanted by his former club Tottenham as well as Manchester United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Nathan Collins stunner helps Ireland earn creditable draw with Ukraine

Defender Nathan Collins scored a sensational solo goal as the Republic of Ireland emerged from their Nations League clash with Ukraine with a creditable draw. The 21-year-old Burnley centre-half wove his way through the home side’s mesmerised ranks before firing past stranded goalkeeper Dmytro Riznyk with the outside of his right foot in front of a largely stunned crowd of 10,641 in the Polish city of Lodz.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Baraclough
Person
Stuart Dallas
Person
Josh Magennis
Person
Corry Evans
Person
Shayne Lavery
Person
Vedat Muriqi
Person
Craig Cathcart
newschain

Stuart Armstrong helps keep Scotland’s Nations League dream alive with double

Stuart Armstrong helped Scotland keep their dream alive with a double in their 4-1 Nations League win over Armenia in Yerevan. There was some gloom around after the Scots had been thrashed 3-0 against the Republic of Ireland on Saturday and the return game against Armenia following last week’s 2-0 win at Hampden Park got off to a dispiriting start when Vahan Bichakhchyan scored after only six minutes.
WORLD
newschain

Woman admits murdering her two-year-old son

A woman has admitted murdering her two-year-old son, who died in hospital. Police visited a property in Upper Garth Gardens, Guisborough, North Yorkshire, after a report of concern was made about Daniel Hodgson Green on February 2. He was taken to hospital and later died, Cleveland Police said at the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Teenager used drone to spy on Russian convoy and help Ukrainian military

As Russian tanks and trucks rumbled close to their village, a Ukrainian teenager and his father stealthily launched their small drone into the air to spy on them. Working as a team, they took bird’s-eye photos of the armoured column moving towards Kyiv and pinpointed its co-ordinates, swiftly messaging the precious information to the Ukrainian military.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kosovo#Arsenal#Uk#Nations League#League C Group#Millwall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
Country
Greece
newschain

Memphis Depay ensures Holland deny Wales at the death again

Holland sent Wales to a third Nations League defeat in four games as Memphis Depay’s stoppage-time goal gave them a remarkable 3-2 victory in Rotterdam. Depay’s winner in the third minute of added time came just seconds after Gareth Bale had brought parity by drilling home his 39th Wales goal from the penalty spot.
WORLD
newschain

Gareth Bale: It’s better to make mistakes now and not at the World Cup

Gareth Bale says it is better Wales make their mistakes now and not at the World Cup after suffering more stoppage-time heartbreak against Holland. Memphis Depay secured an eventful 3-2 Nations League victory for Holland in the third minute of stoppage time in Rotterdam, just seconds after Bale had equalised from the penalty spot.
WORLD
newschain

The performance tonight was shocking – Joe Cole slates England

Former England midfielder Joe Cole called the Three Lions’ performance “shocking” as they slumped to a 4-0 home defeat to Hungary at Molineux. England’s winless run in the Nations League continued as a ruthless Hungary side put them to the sword as Roland Sallai scored a brace, Zsolt Nagy fired in a fine effort, and Daniel Gazdag added a fourth after a controversial red card for John Stones.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

The sky’s the limit for Nathan Collins after Beckenbauer moment – Dara O’Shea

Dara O’Shea has told Republic of Ireland team-mate Nathan Collins the sky is the limit after witnessing his Beckenbauer moment against Ukraine at close hand. The 21-year-old Burnley defender stunned the LKS Stadium in the Polish city of Lodz on Tuesday evening when he rekindled memories of West Germany great Franz Beckenbauer by striding forward in imperious form and evading three challenges before firing Ireland into the lead.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
139K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy