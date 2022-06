CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hamilton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson says his number one priority is having someone armed in every school in the county. Dr. Robertson made the remarks at an agenda session for the Hamilton County School Board Monday evening, where school safety was the primary topic, with memories of the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas still fresh in the minds of all.

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO