ANAHEIM, California (AP) — The Southern Baptist Convention has elected a new president — Texas pastor Bart Barber. He is a staunch conservative who would welcome bans on abortion, opposes critical race theory and supports only men as pastors. Yet Barber says he has a track record of dialogue with those who disagree on those and other issues. He has called for an “army of peacemakers” amid bitter political battles in the nation’s largest Protestant denomination. Barber defeated three other candidates in voting at the SBC’s national meeting in California. His closest rival, Tom Ascol, had complained of too much “wokeness” in the denomination and sought to move it further to the right.

TEXAS STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO