BJ’s Wholesale Club recently announced that it is entering the Hoosier State with a new club planned for Noblesville, Ind. The Westborough, Mass.-based club, which reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings, said it will also open three additional clubs, to be located in New Albany, Ohio., Wayne, N.J.., and Midlothian, Va., as part of the next phase of its 2022 development plans. BJ's said the new locations will have a BJ’s gas station.

NOBLESVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO