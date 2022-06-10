ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina Police Chief Brad Nelson announces retirement

By Charles Rankin, Salina Journal
 4 days ago
After serving for more than eight years in the position, Salina Police Chief Brad Nelson will step down later this year and retire from law enforcement.

According to a new release from Nelson, his final day as chief will be Sept. 2, 2022.

Nelson said the main reason for his retirement is related to he and his wife's desire to spend more time with family, all of whom live in Missouri.

"This was a very difficult decision and one we have anguished over for months," Nelson said in a news release.

Nelson has been in law enforcement for more than 37 years in three different communities and said he has been proud to lead the Salina Police Department and its personnel.

"I have had the distinct honor and privilege of being the Chief of Police for the City of Salina," Nelson said. "I have served with a team of remarkable men and women who daily demonstrate their dedication and commitment to the residents of our city."

He said during his time as chief, the department has seen many accomplishments including the construction of the Salina Regional Training Center, establishing a crisis intervention team, peer support group for employees, annual employee award banquet and a police foundation.

His time has also seen the city commission create a citizen review board and the department successfully being recertified twice with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.

Nelson said he is particularly proud of ways the department has connected with the community, including re-establishing a citizen's academy in collaboration with the Saline County Sheriff's Office and creating programs like Coffee with a Cop, Shop with a Cop in conjunction with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina, Tip a Cop to benefit Special Olympics, Fishing with a Cop and the annual Cops and Costumes Halloween event at the police station.

Nelson said he was grateful for the people of Salina.

"Thank you, the members of the Salina Police Department, former City Manager Jason Gage, for providing me the opportunity to be your chief, City Manager Mike Schrage for his leadership, past and present city commissioners and the entire community for allowing me to serve in this role for over eight-and-a-half years," Nelson said. It is an honor and one my wife and I will always cherish."

Schrage issued his own statement Friday about Nelson's announcement, thanking him, and the Salina Police Department, for the work that has been done during his time here.

“I have immense respect for all of the men and women that serve in law enforcement," Schrage said. "It is a noble profession, an immense commitment and an invaluable community service all of which continue to be underscored nearly daily by events unfolding nationally and regionally. Brad’s 35-plus year career in law enforcement is a testament to his personal commitment to the communities that he has served and I greatly appreciate all that he has done for the Salina community and our organization. I certainly wish him well in his retirement.”

