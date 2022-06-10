ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon women's basketball gets 2023 commitment from four-star Sarah Rambus

By Antwan Staley, Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
 4 days ago
The Oregon Ducks women's basketball team received a 2023 commitment Friday afternoon.

Four-star forward Sarah Rambus, out of Flushing (Michigan) High School, announced that she would continue her basketball career at Oregon. Rambus chose Oregon over offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Alabama, West Virginia, Clemson, Maryland, Florida State, Texas A&M, Kentucky and North Carolina.

"First off, I would like to thank God for blessing me with this opportunity," Rambus said in a statement on Twitter. "Second, I would like to thank my family for supporting me through this whole process.

"With that being said, I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at the University of Oregon."

Rambus is ranked the 61st best player in ESPN's top 100 and the 10th best forward. She is the third verbal commitment in Oregon's 2023 recruiting class joining four-star players Amari Whiting and Sofia Bell.

Rambus was a first-team All-State selection in Division 1 as she averaged 16.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.0 blocks, 1.7 steals, and 1.4 assists last season. She also shot 33.3% on 57 3-point attempts and 49.5% overall. She helped Flushing to an 18-4 record and the Flint Metro League Stripes Division championship.

The 6-foot-4 Rambus will be high school senior next season and will come to Oregon in 2023.

Contact Register-Guard sportswriter Antwan Staley at astaley@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @antwanstaley.

The Register-Guard

