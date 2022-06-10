ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged with abusing four camp counselors in Polk County

By Bill Poehler, Salem Statesman Journal
 4 days ago

A Eugene man has been charged with abusing four juvenile camp counselors at a rural Polk County camp.

According to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a 31-year-old man was arrested on June 2 at his home in Eugene.

That happened after the Department of Human Services received a report that he inappropriately touched four female camp counselors on March 15.

The victims were camp counselors associated with a charter school in the Portland Metro area, according to Polk County. The man was an adult instructor at the camp who was contracted by an outside company.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man was removed from the camp when the allegations were initially reported.

The accused person posted bond after being arraigned on eight counts of sex abuse on June 3 and was released under the condition he has no contact with unrelated minors.

Those with information about the case are asked to contact detective David Shorter at 503-623-9251 or via email at shorter.david@co.polk.or.us.

Bill Poehler covers Marion County for the Statesman Journal. Contact him at bpoehler@StatesmanJournal.com

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Man charged with abusing four camp counselors in Polk County

Comments / 2

