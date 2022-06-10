ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soapwatch with CLAUDIA CONNELL: Are Toya's tears real in Coronation Street?

By Claudia Connell For Weekend Magazine
 4 days ago
In Coronation Street Adam and Alya don't buy Toyah's tears, pictured here with Leanne at Imran's funeral

Imran’s funeral takes place and Toyah, supported by sister Leanne, delivers an emotional eulogy. But as far as Alya and Adam are concerned, she’s weeping crocodile tears and Toyah is responsible for Imran’s death.

When the police learn of Toyah’s desperation to be a mum and the whole baby Susie saga, Toyah is questioned over the crash, but will it result in her being charged with her husband’s murder? And if she is, who on earth is going to represent her?

Imran is dead and Adam is out for blood, and we all know they’re the only two solicitors in Weatherfield, acting for every citizen and covering every area of law.

As for who will end up caring for Alfie, it’s not as straightforward as Abi had hoped. She learns she must reapply to the court for custody and listens as her failings as a mother are read out.

That’s quite a list – is the hearing a week long? In the end, the judge rules that Alfie must remain in care while Abi’s assessed, dashing her hopes of playing happy ever after with Kevin.

Could a happy ever after be on the cards for Brian and Cathy instead? She’s not wild about his plans for a new life in Cornwall for the pair of them, but will she be swayed when he proposes?

When Phill discovers that his house needs rewiring, Tyrone suggests that Fiz and the girls move back in with him while the work’s being done. We all know which way this is heading, with Fiz and Ty being unable to resist each other. t

Good, because Fiz and Phill’s relationship is utterly unconvincing, even by soap standards. One minute Phill’s trying to sign Fiz up to secret book deals and the next she’s agreeing to marry him.

I can’t believe Phill isn’t Kirk’s secret brother – they pair are like two peas in a pod!

Spying the empty wine bottles in the bin, Gail worries Audrey’s drinking too much. Is the Pope Catholic?

Audrey seems to be on the sauce from dawn until dusk – but with a family like hers, can you blame her?

EASTENDERS

In Eastenders, Ben (pictured) decides to pursue a different kind of justice after fearing that the police won't believe him

Kathy takes Ben to the police station to report Lewis but, at the last minute, Ben changes his mind fearing he won’t be believed. Instead, Kathy fires Lewis from his job at The Albert.

Ben, meanwhile, decides to pursue a different kind of justice… and heads off, crowbar in hand. Angry at losing his job, Lewis gets his revenge by telling Peter it was Ben who attacked him.

Growing up without her mother around may not have been all bad in Scarlett’s case. While Janine is a lying, cheating monster, her daughter is a decent human being.

And this week Scarlett begins to rumble that Janine had a hand in Linda’s accident. After putting all the pieces together, Scarlett heads to The Vic to tell Mick what her evil mother has done.

Will said evil mother manage to stop her daughter in the nick of time?

Stacey invites Kheerat on a date, but the pair hardly push the boat out when they go for a quick coffee. If Stacey is hoping to make Kheerat the latest man whose life she ruins, she may be disappointed. Kheerat’s uncle Ranveer arrives and announces he intends to find his nephew a suitable wife – and Kheerat’s mum Suki is in agreement.

Safe to say, jailbird Stacey does not fall into the ‘suitable’ category.

EMMERDALE: IT'S NICOLA'S TURN FOR A HOSPITAL BED NOW

Nicola is attacked by a group of girls in Emmerdale on her way home from a night out with Laurel and Bernice 

On her way home from a night out with Laurel and Bernice, Nicola is set upon by a gang of teenage girls, who launch a brutal attack that leaves her badly hurt. She’s rushed to Hotten General, the hospital where Emmerdale villagers spend more time than their own homes.

The assault leaves Nicola traumatised and worried that her assailants will track her down to finish the job.

Having had all her previous attempts at a proposal thwarted, Rhona gives it another shot and, once again, asks Marlon to marry her. And guess what?

It doesn’t go swimmingly this time either. With six previous marriages between them, you’d think this pair would have learnt their lesson by now.

Cain returns unexpectedly from Scotland and isn’t exactly delighted to find mum Faith in his house. Then again, Cain’s never delighted about anything.

Still in the dark about Faith’s cancer, he assumes that the sickness she’s experiencing from the chemotherapy is actually a hangover. When Faith plans a birthday party at The Woolpack, Moira tricks Cain into attending – much to his fury.

Ever the loving son, he promptly declares that his birthday wish for his mother is that she drops dead. Don’t you just love a Dingle family gathering?

#Weatherfield
