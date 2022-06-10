Omerta Nightclub Planning Its Debut in the Gaslamp

Omertà is moving into 777 Fifth Avenue , the former home of New York City themed bar Queensborough . Labeled as a lounge and nightclub, according to their social media Omertà is described as “Underground, yet exquisite.”

Queensborough closed in 2018 operating the swanky two-level bar and nightclub, boasting an 1,800-square-foot bar at ground level with an additional 6,000-square-foot nightclub/live music venue downstairs.

Owner Yanni Albana confirms he’s taken over the space but is keeping details under wraps while in the early stages of planning Omertà. Albana also owns and operates Nara Ultra Lounge, a modern hookah lounge and bar in Kearny Mesa.

While few details are known about Omertà at the moment, Omertà refers to the code of silence honored by the Mafia. But you didn’t hear it from me.

Omertà has submitted plans to the city and has an account parked on Instagram with few details about what we can expect. An opening date has not been announced.

