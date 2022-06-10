ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Omerta Nightclub Planning Its Debut in the Gaslamp

By Jeannine Boisse
What Now San Diego
What Now San Diego
 4 days ago

Omertà is moving into 777 Fifth Avenue , the former home of New York City themed bar Queensborough . Labeled as a lounge and nightclub, according to their social media Omertà is described as “Underground, yet exquisite.”

Queensborough closed in 2018 operating the swanky two-level bar and nightclub, boasting an 1,800-square-foot bar at ground level with an additional 6,000-square-foot nightclub/live music venue downstairs.

Owner Yanni Albana confirms he’s taken over the space but is keeping details under wraps while in the early stages of planning Omertà. Albana also owns and operates Nara Ultra Lounge, a modern hookah lounge and bar in Kearny Mesa.

While few details are known about Omertà at the moment, Omertà refers to the code of silence honored by the Mafia. But you didn’t hear it from me.

Omertà has submitted plans to the city and has an account parked on Instagram with few details about what we can expect. An opening date has not been announced.



Keep up with What Now San Diego’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vinepair.com

The Best Places to Drink in San Diego

For more of the best places to drink, check out our other City Guides. San Diego would draw visitors even if its PR campaign involved nothing more than video footage of someone wildly gesturing at the scenery. That’s because the city is like a postcard sprung to life. The abundant sunshine pairs well with warm yet mild temperatures. Its waterfront simultaneously bustles with activity and provides serenity, all while paying proper homage to its rich maritime and military history. The city’s culinary scene draws equal influence from the adjacent Pacific Ocean and its neighbors from Mexico 20 minutes to the south. It’s a city of some 1.4 million residents — Los Angeles is the only California city that’s more populous — yet its unassuming, laid-back nature may trick you into thinking it’s much smaller.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Hell's Kitchen Coming to San Diego County This Summer

The reality TV show-inspired restaurant Hell’s Kitchen is coming to San Diego. World-famous chef, and recent TikTok star, Gordon Ramsay, is opening his third U.S. location in the Harrah’s Resort on the Rincon Indian Reservation, just outside of Escondido. The future location will join current Hell’s Kitchens locations...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
sandiegoville.com

Team Behind San Diego's Michelin-Recognized Tuetano Taqueria To Open La Torta Queen Mexican Sandwich Eatery

The owner of San Diego's Michelin-recognized Tuetano Taqueria is opening La Torta Queen, a new Mexican sandwich eatery unveiling soon in Barrio Logan. Chef Priscilla Curiel opened her quaint taco shop Tuetano Taqueria in San Diego's South County border town of San Ysidro in 2018. In its short tenure, Tuetano Taqueria has been spotlighted by a multitude of publications, ranging from a glowing review in Food & Wine Magazine, to a mention in GQ's Best New Restaurants List, inclusion as one of 25 Delicious Discoveries Across California, and listed as one of eight "Best Mexican Restaurants in San Diego" by the highly respected Michelin Guide.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Nightclub#Omerta#Gaslamp#Hookah Lounge#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Queensborough#Nara Ultra Lounge#Mafia
CBS 8

Best friends hope San Diegans switch from fish tacos to falafel

SAN DIEGO — Is it possible to win a Nobel Peace Prize for food? In this Zevely Zone, I went to Kearny Mesa where friendship and flavor are colliding at Tahini. If you're going to dream big, why not do it with your best friend? Ever since they were kids, Moody Barkawi and Osama Shabaik have been inseparable.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Black history celebrated on San Diego’s Market Street.

A series of street lamp banners celebrating Black History in San Diego can be observed on Market Street, between Sixth Avenue and Tenth Avenue. Depicted are eight notable pioneers of downtown!. If you’d like to learn about many of our city’s Black pioneers, entrepreneurs, sports heroes and others who’ve contributed...
SAN DIEGO, CA
pointloma-obmonthly.com

On the Menu: Seafood lovers fall hook, line and sinker for Point Loma Fish Shop

About a dozen years ago, a salty crew of guys had a vision to navigate the shoals of fast-casual seafood dining in Southern California. Only a month after owners Billy Ramirez, Eric Leitstein and Doug Sondomowiz tied their vessel to Garnet Avenue in Pacific Beach, the Fish Shop burned in a kitchen fire and had to be closed temporarily.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Balboa Park's Most-Photographed Spot Looks Very Different

There are a lot of people standing on tiptoes and peeking through a covered fence in Balboa Park lately, for good reason: Visitors are trying to get a glimpse of one of the park’s most iconic attractions, the Botanical Building, as it undergoes renovations. The structure, which is now...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
actionnews5.com

WATCH: Dog rescued from gorilla enclosure at San Diego Zoo

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CNN) – Two animals ran free at a California zoo over the weekend, but they don’t actually live in the zoo. According to zoo officials, two dogs got loose inside the San Diego Zoo Safari Park Sunday. One of the dogs jumped into the facility’s...
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Ghostbusters fight ghosts in San Diego!

A large army of Ghostbusters has converged on San Diego to repel an assault of ghosts on our city!. The many Ghostbusters, each equipped with a charged proton pack, tend to show up during Comic-Con, but they also like to fight off phantoms, wraiths, specters and slimers during parades and other special public events!
KPBS

San Diego to give cash to seniors, others to help with rent

Up to $500 a month in rental relief could soon be available for San Diegans at risk of homelessness. The San Diego City Council voted Monday to include the Housing Stability Fund in the city’s $5 billion fiscal year 2023 budget. The pilot project has enough money to cover...
SAN DIEGO, CA
times-advocate.com

SD Fair: 1st time in 3 years

The 2022 San Diego County Fair opened Wednesday in Del Mar. It will run for about month. This is the first time the fair has opened in three years due to the Coronavirus pandemic. And it’s entered the 21st century by going cashless. The theme this year is Superheroes.
What Now San Diego

What Now San Diego

San Diego County, CA
110
Followers
68
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowsandiego.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy